Nickelodeon's kid-centric Super Bowl broadcast is airing on TV tonight

It's officially Super Bowl Sunday and there's a sporty broadcast for everyone, from the pet lovers (Puppy Bowl XX) to the "Lover" lovers (will Taylor Swift make it to Las Vegas in time to cheer on Travis Kelce during the Chiefs vs 49ers showdown?). And even the kiddies have their own pigskin special with Nickelodeon's Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom airing on TV tonight.

For the first time in NFL history, Super Bowl LVIII will be simulcast in two formats, on CBS and Nickelodeon. The latter, youth-focused edition will feature every big moment of football's biggest night from the traditional CBS broadcast, but with the family-friendly addition of all of your kiddo's favorite Nickelodeon characters, from SpongeBob SquarePants to Dora the Explorer.

Like the CBS broadcast, the Nickelodeon Super Bowl special will kick off on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30pm Eastern. Nickelodeon is a pay-TV channel included with most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can access the network through live TV streaming providers like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The Nick-ified alternate broadcast will also be available to stream live with a Paramount Plus subscription.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Nick's SpongeBob SquarePants, the cast of the iconic animated series will be on hand to offer up some live game coverage, with SpongeBob himself (voiced by Tom Kenny) and BFF Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joining CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle live in the booth to call the game. Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) will join the group as a sideline reporter, and Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) will provide live commentary.

And beyond the beloved residents of Bikini Bottoms, other Nickelodeon favorites will be popping in for the special broadcast, including Dora the Explorer (voiced by Diana Zermeño) and her monkey buddy Boots (voiced by Asher Colton Spence), who will assist in explaining penalty calls during the game. As well as cameos from SpongeBob's villainous Plankton and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, there will also be surprise appearances from Nickelodeon characters in the crowd.

Along with the fun guest appearances, the Nickelodeon special will feature slime-filled stunts, wacky player facts, original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more for kids and families, including "reimagined end zone cannons that fire Slime, Krabby Patties and pickles; undersea AR jellyfish within the stadium; Slime trails and pineapples" and more, per Paramount.