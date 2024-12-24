Nigel Bates makes shock return to EastEnders

Nigel Bates is back in Walford for the first time in 26 years as EastEnders viewers got a festive surprise when Phil's friend returned to Walford on Christmas Eve. Viewers saw Nigel in tonight's Christmas Eve episode when he turned up at the community centre where Yolande Trueman was volunteering.

Paul Bradley says: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be back as Nigel. Despite it being such a long time ago, I still get recognised as Nigel in the street. Returning has been great as I’m so familiar with many of the faces at EastEnders, and they are a very friendly bunch. It’s fantastic to work with Steve McFadden again - I’m a huge admirer of his work, and he sets the bar really high. I’m having a really good time.”

EastEnders Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw adds: “It’s fantastic to welcome Paul Bradley back as Nigel Bates, a character much-loved by long-time EastEnders viewers. There’s a lot of mystery about Nigel’s situation and why he’s here alone, which will be revealed in the coming weeks. Phil has never needed support more than he does this Christmas, so we’re excited to reunite these two old friends.”

Old friends... Nigel Bates and Phil Mitchell. (Image credit: BBC)

All about Nigel Bates in EastEnders

Nigel Bates was last seen in Walford in April 1998 when he and his adopted daughter Clare left to start a new life in Scotland with his partner Julie Haye and her son Josh. However, the shock return has left fans of the soap wondering just why has Nigel returned to Albert Square alone? One thing is for certain, Phil Mitchell will receive a ghost of Christmas past this year as the two friends reconnect.

* To learn more about Nigel's return, make sure you tune into both EastEnders Christmas Day episodes on Wednesday December 25 at 7.30pm and 10.35pm

Nigel Bates was last seen in Walford in 1998. (Image credit: BBC)

All about actor Paul Bradley

Paul Bradley played lovable surgeon Elliot Hope in Holby City from 2005 until 2015. He reprised his role as the Holby City legend in 2022 for the show's final episodes and was a major part of the programme's last storyline involving the medic's close friend Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel). Speaking about his return, Paul told WTW "It’s such a lovely place to work. Holby was a big part of my life, and it was a huge pleasure to re-experience it again."

Paul Bradley also played Elliot Hope in three episodes if Casualty and has also starred in The Burning Girls, Beyond Paradise, Grantchester, The Young Ones, Red Dwarf, Queens of Mystery and Doctors.

