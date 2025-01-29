One Chicago Wednesdays schedule shifting for tonight's crossover event

The highly anticipated crossover event for the One Chicago shows arrives Wednesday, January 29. This is the first crossover since 2019 and fans are excited to see what happens when the first responders come together to save the city from another huge emergency. However, there's a slight schedule change to be aware of ahead of the crossover event.

Wednesday nights on NBC belong to the three shows making up the One Chicago block: Chicago Fire season 13, Chicago Med season 10 and Chicago P.D. season 12. However, the shows will air in a different order on January 29 for the sake of the story. Chicago Fire is kicking things off at 8 pm ET/PT, swapping places with Chicago Med, which airs at 9 pm ET/PT tonight. Chicago P.D. is in its usual 10 pm ET/PT time slot.

In order to watch the One Chicago crossover event you must have access to your local NBC station. That can come from a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna, a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) or a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. All Peacock subscribers can watch the latest episodes on-demand starting Thursday, January 30.

Here are the episode descriptions for the One Chicago crossover event:

Chicago Fire: "In the Trenches Part 1"

"Chicago’s first responders unite in the wake of a catastrophic gas explosion and fire that threaten a city government building. Herrmann reluctantly shadows Pascal while Violet, Novak and Dr. Frost take charge of triage efforts on-site."

Chicago Med: "In the Trenches Part 2"

"Following the subway tunnel collapse, the team works to treat injured passengers and track down the missing offender. Archer and Frost perform a life-saving amputation. Lenox feels the weight of the CPD’s hopes as she fights to save one of their own."

Chicago P.D.: "In the Trenches Part 3"

"With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, it’s a race against the clock as a team of first responders from Firehouse 51 and Med work to reach Ruzek, Kidd and the trapped train passengers while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus."

After the crossover event, Chicago Med and Chicago Fire will return to their regularly scheduled times, with Chicago P.D. serving as the Wednesday night anchor.