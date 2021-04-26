Oscars: All the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards

And the Oscar winners are in! Due to the pandemic wreaking havoc on the film industry, The Academy agreed to postpone the ceremony until April 25th of this year, so these winners are a little bit later than usual! This change also means that the window of eligibility to be nominated was extended to February 28th 2021(the date that the ceremony was originally scheduled for). So, you'll see films from both the 2020 and 2021 calendar years in the nominations below.

Here's the full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards. (Winners in bold.)

Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Oscars: Costume Design

Alexander Byrne - Emma

Ann Roth - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Trish Summerville - Mank

Bina Daigeler - Mulan

Massimo Cantini Parrini - Pinocchio

Oscars: Original Score

Terrance Blanchard - Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Mank

Minari - Emile Mosseri

James Newton Howard - News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - Soul

Oscars: Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father

Cholé Zhao - Nomadland

Kemp Powers - One Night In Miami

Romin Bahrani - The White Tiger

Oscars: Original Screenplay

Will Berson and Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin - The Trail of the Chicago 7

Oscars: Animated Short Film

Madeline Sharanfian and Michael Capbarat - Burrow

Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise - Genius Loci

Will McCormack and Michael Govier - If Anything Happens I Love You

Erick Oh - Opera

Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Oscars: Live Action Short Film

Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski - Feeling Through

Elvira Lind and Sofia Sandervan - The Letter Room

Farah Nabulsi - The Present

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe - Two Distant Strangers

Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman - White Eye

Oscars: Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trail of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night In Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Oscars: Documentary Feature

Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana - Collective

Nicole Newham, Jim LeBrecht, and Sara Bolder - Crip Camp

Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez - The Mole Agent

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, and Craig Foster - My Octopus Teacher

Garret Bradley, Lauren Domino, and Kellen Quinn - Time

Oscars: Documentary Short

Anthony Giacchino and Alice Dayard - Colette

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - A Concerto is a Conversation

Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook - Do Not Spit

Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman - Hunger Ward

Sohia Nahli and Janice Duncan - A Love Song for Latasha

Oscars: International Feature Film

Denmark - Another Round

Hong Kong - Better Days

Romania - Collective

Tunisia - The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Que Vadis, Aida?

Oscars: Sound

Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman - Greyhound

Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Kunin - Mank

Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, Williams Miller, and John Pritchett - News of the World

Ren Klyce, Caya Elliot, and David Parker - Soul

Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh - Sound of Metal

Oscars: Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Oscars: Film Editing

Yargos Lamprinos - The Father

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Frédéric Thoraval - Promising Young Woman

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - Sound of Metal

Alan Baumgarten - The Trail of the Chicago 7

Oscars: Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Oscars: Makeup and Hairstyle

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergie Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson)

Mank

Pinocchio

Oscars: Animated Feature Film

Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae - Onward

Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, and Peilin Chou - Over the Moon

Richard Phelon, Will Becher, and Paul Kewley - A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Pete Docter and Dana Murray - Soul

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, and Stéphen Roelants - Wolfwalkers

Oscars: Original Song

"Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah)

"Hear My Voice" (The Trail of the Chicago 7)

"Husavik" (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

"IO SÌ (The Life Ahead)

"Speak Now" (One Night In Miami)

Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahemd - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

Oscars: Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Oscars: Directing

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Oscars: Best Picture