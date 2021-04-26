Oscars: All the winners from the 93rd Academy Awards
And the Oscar winners are in! Due to the pandemic wreaking havoc on the film industry, The Academy agreed to postpone the ceremony until April 25th of this year, so these winners are a little bit later than usual! This change also means that the window of eligibility to be nominated was extended to February 28th 2021(the date that the ceremony was originally scheduled for). So, you'll see films from both the 2020 and 2021 calendar years in the nominations below.
Here's the full list of winners from the 93rd Academy Awards. (Winners in bold.)
Oscars: Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
Oscars: Costume Design
- Alexander Byrne - Emma
- Ann Roth - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Trish Summerville - Mank
- Bina Daigeler - Mulan
- Massimo Cantini Parrini - Pinocchio
Oscars: Original Score
- Terrance Blanchard - Da 5 Bloods
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - Mank
- Minari - Emile Mosseri
- James Newton Howard - News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - Soul
Oscars: Adapted Screenplay
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father
- Cholé Zhao - Nomadland
- Kemp Powers - One Night In Miami
- Romin Bahrani - The White Tiger
Oscars: Original Screenplay
- Will Berson and Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- Darius Marder and Abraham Marder - Sound of Metal
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trail of the Chicago 7
Oscars: Animated Short Film
- Madeline Sharanfian and Michael Capbarat - Burrow
- Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise - Genius Loci
- Will McCormack and Michael Govier - If Anything Happens I Love You
- Erick Oh - Opera
- Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Oscars: Live Action Short Film
- Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski - Feeling Through
- Elvira Lind and Sofia Sandervan - The Letter Room
- Farah Nabulsi - The Present
- Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe - Two Distant Strangers
- Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman - White Eye
Oscars: Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trail of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Oscars: Documentary Feature
- Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana - Collective
- Nicole Newham, Jim LeBrecht, and Sara Bolder - Crip Camp
- Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez - The Mole Agent
- Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, and Craig Foster - My Octopus Teacher
- Garret Bradley, Lauren Domino, and Kellen Quinn - Time
Oscars: Documentary Short
- Anthony Giacchino and Alice Dayard - Colette
- Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - A Concerto is a Conversation
- Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook - Do Not Spit
- Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman - Hunger Ward
- Sohia Nahli and Janice Duncan - A Love Song for Latasha
Oscars: International Feature Film
- Denmark - Another Round
- Hong Kong - Better Days
- Romania - Collective
- Tunisia - The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Bosnia and Herzegovina - Que Vadis, Aida?
Oscars: Sound
- Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman - Greyhound
- Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Kunin - Mank
- Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, Williams Miller, and John Pritchett - News of the World
- Ren Klyce, Caya Elliot, and David Parker - Soul
- Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, and Phillip Bladh - Sound of Metal
Oscars: Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Oscars: Film Editing
- Yargos Lamprinos - The Father
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
- Frédéric Thoraval - Promising Young Woman
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen - Sound of Metal
- Alan Baumgarten - The Trail of the Chicago 7
Oscars: Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Oscars: Makeup and Hairstyle
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergie Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson)
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Oscars: Animated Feature Film
- Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae - Onward
- Glen Keane, Gennie Rim, and Peilin Chou - Over the Moon
- Richard Phelon, Will Becher, and Paul Kewley - A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Pete Docter and Dana Murray - Soul
- Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, and Stéphen Roelants - Wolfwalkers
Oscars: Original Song
- "Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- "Hear My Voice" (The Trail of the Chicago 7)
- "Husavik" (Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
- "IO SÌ (The Life Ahead)
- "Speak Now" (One Night In Miami)
Oscars: Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahemd - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Steven Yeun - Minari
Oscars: Actress in a Leading Role
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Oscars: Directing
- Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
- David Fincher - Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Oscars: Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trail of the Chicago 7
