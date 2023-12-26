Paramount Plus free trial extension lets you stream some of the best movies of 2023

Want to check out some of the best movies of 2023? You can do so for free thanks to a Paramount Plus deal which extends its usual week-long free trial into a one-month one instead.

Right now, if you sign up to Paramount Plus and add the code 'BUTTERS' when you're at the checkout, the usual 7-day free trial that precedes your paid subscription turns into a one-month one. This works on the various plans: monthly or annual, standard or Showtime tiers.

Paramount Plus free trial: was 7-day, now 1-month

You can turn your one-week Paramount Plus free trial into a one-month one. Once you've made an account and are at the check-out, click 'Have a coupon code?' on the right edge of your screen and enter 'BUTTERS' and you'll see the description of the trial will change from 7-day to 1-month.



If you're a fan of South Park you'll understand why this is the name for the code: a new special called Not Suitable for Children was added to the streaming service recently, and Butters is the name of a character from the show.

If you live in the UK, there's a separate deal running live right now: you can sign up for an annual subscription for half price. It's usually £69.90 but costs just £34.95 until Tuesday, January 2, and you can sign up here.

Whether you're signing up for the Paramount Plus free trial in the US or half-price annual subscription in the UK, there's a wealth of content for you to watch, including some of the biggest movies and TV shows of the year.

In the TV show category, we've got the likes of The Curse, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Frasier which all came out recently, but some of the biggest and best movies of 2023 are also on the streamer now.

The image at the top of this article is Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves which was a popular fantasy movie from the year, and horror hit Scream VI, sci-fi actioner Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem are all on the streamer too. It's highly likely that blockbuster actioner Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be added soon too.

Some of the biggest movies of 2022 are also on the streamer including Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon and Sonic The Hedgehog 2. There's a lot to watch!

Paramount Plus doesn't have the biggest subscriber count in the world, but its frequent free trials and big discounts make it easy to sign up to check out what it offers. We've got more on our round-up of the best streaming deals, if you want to save money on a streaming subscription.