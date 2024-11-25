Peacock's Black Friday deal is here, and somehow even better than last year's

One of the big Black Friday streaming deals that everyone has been waiting for is on Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, and the platform has officially started its deal. In fact, it's actually begun two!

Unlike last year, which saw a single Black Friday Peacock deal, the streaming service is offering a discount this year on both an annual and a monthly subscription option.

Both Peacock deals are on its Premium tier, with commercials and no live streaming, and both knock 75% off the asking price of a subscription.

Let's take a look at both Peacock Black Friday deals now:

Peacock Black Friday deals

Peacock monthly subscription: was $7.99 now $1.99 at Peacock TV You can sign up for Peacock's ad-enabled tier for as little as $2 per month with its monthly subscription deal, and if you sign up now, you get this 75%-off price for a generous six months. The promo code is REALDEALMONTHLY or you can click this link:

Peacock annual subscription: was $79.99 now $19.99 at Peacock TV You can get an entire year of Peacock streaming for less than $1.70 per month with this plan, saving you 75% on an annual price of Peacock's ad tier. You need to use the promo code REALDEAL to get the discount, or click this link:

Why these deals are better than last year's

Last year, Peacock's deal let you get the same tier as above for $1.99, but for 12 months, which would on paper look better.

However several things make Peacock's 2024 Black Friday deal better.

Firstly, Peacock is no longer $5.99 per month as it was last year, and it's now $7.99 for the basic tier. So you're saving a lot more money.

Secondly, that was the only deal: on a monthly plan, for a while year. This time around, there are two Black Friday deals on Peacock: one annual and one monthly.

So if you did want a 12-month subscription, as last year, you can... and the price is lower! The annual subscription for $20 is the equivalent of roughly $1.65 per month, so it's a big saving.

Last year, I dubbed Peacock's Black Friday deal as one of the best of the year, and with some streaming services yet to announce their deals, I can't give it another crown just yet. But other streamers are going to have to show some pretty incredible price reductions to match Peacock...

