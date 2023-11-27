Quick, that unbeaten Hulu Cyber Monday deal with Starz and Disney Plus ends soon

You're going to need to get your act together to pick up the best Cyber Monday streaming deal, because there's now less than 24 hours to go until the unbeatable Hulu discount ends.

In case you missed it, the deal is simple: you can now sign up to Hulu, and it'll cost you just $0.99 per month for a year. That's no typo, you're really saving $7 per month or over $80 over the course of your entire run, on a Hulu with ads plan.

In addition, you can add the streaming service Starz for 6 months, and it'll cost an extra $0.99, or throw in Disney Plus and it'll cost only $2 extra each month for the entire year.

However this deal, which originally began for Black Friday, is nearing its end: after Cyber Monday you've only got until Tuesday, November 28 to sign up before the discount is lost to the dust of time.

Hulu ad-enabled: was $7.99 per month , now $0.99 per month for first year

This is an absolutely incredible deal on one of the most stacked streaming services available right now. You're saving $7 every single month or $84 over the course of a year, which is a much bigger saving than any other streamer is offering right now.

Click through to see Starz bundle too

Disney Plus and Hulu: was $9.99 per month , now $2.99 per month for first year

Save $7 per month or $84 over the course of an entire year thanks to this amazing deal. You won't miss a single Disney-made show or movie and can also catch up on both streamers' entire back catalogs.

Hulu is one of the major US-only streaming services, with a large library of movies and shows including plenty of originals.

Over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, this Hulu deal has been the best we've seen; by that I mean, it's the one that saves you the most money. In fact, I ranked all the streaming service discounts based on money saved, and Hulu was by far the best.

If you're interested, you need to sign up quickly to make the most of it. Hulu only stated the end date as Tuesday, November 28, with no particular time. For other streaming deals this has usually indicated 11:59, but some do it as ET or PT, and there's no indication that Hulu has done so either. So we'd recommend acting quickly if you're interested.

