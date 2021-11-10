Soap legends Janine Butcher and Steve McDonald go on a DATE as 'EastEnders' and 'Coronation Street' crossover

Janine Butcher and Steve McDonald go on 'First Dates' for the 'BBC Children In Need' special.

BBC Children in Need 2021 is bringing us a night of excitement as three of our favourite TV shows come face-to-face in an extra special sketch for the charity.

EastEnders legend Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) is looking for love and is seemingly done with the men of Walford, so what better way to help with your love search than Channel 4’s hit dating show First Dates?

In an unexpected twist, she finds herself on a date with Coronation Street icon Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).

They both have had a turbulent dating history, with Steve being married seven times and Janine murdering two of her partners and attempting to kill another. So, it’s sure to be a rollercoaster of a date!

First Dates maître d Fred Siriex greets the pair, but how will Steve get on with fiery Janine?

You can watch a sneak peek of their date below, where it gets off to a rather awkward start and we discover that Steve has an usual amount in common with Janine's father.

Tune in to the #ChildreninNeed Appeal Show on Friday 19 November on @BBC One & @BBCiPlayer from 7pm to see whether love blossoms!

Janine has been busy trying to win back custody of her daughter, Scarlett, but has been causing her usual mischief and havoc across Walford during the process. She even accidentally set Phil Mitchell's house on fire and had to save both her daughter and Kat Slater's son, Tommy, from the blaze!

Recently, scheming Janine has joined forces with her nephew Liam Butcher to make some cash through a dodgy scam where Liam steals cars and she sells them on the black market.

BBC Children in Need appeal show airs on Friday Nov. 19 at 7pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.