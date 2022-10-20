Stephanie Beacham returns to Coronation Street for new love triangle drama

Stephanie Beacham has been reunited with Bill Roache on the set of Coronation Street.

There is drama heading to Coronation Street as Stephanie Beacham returns as Ken Barlow's former love interest, Martha Fraser.

The character, who is infamous for being the woman who threatened Ken (Bill Roache) and Deirdre's (Anne Kirkbride) relationship back in 2009, hasn't been seen on the cobbles for 13 years, but now she is back to cause yet more trouble.

Martha's arrival in Coronation Street will air on Wednesday, November 23 and will see the character arriving back in Ken's life when she comes to help out with the Weatherfield Players Am Dram production.



But the timing couldn't be worse for Ken, who has just rekindled things with yet another ex-flame, Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr).

Despite his burgeoning feelings for Wendy, it’s not long before Ken has his head turned once again by glamorous Martha... is history about to repeat itself?

With another classic love triangle on the cards, it won't be long before Ken finds himself with some big decisions to make.

Martha Fraser caused big drama for Ken back in 2009. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking of having Stephanie back on set, Bill Roache said: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.

"When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”

Martha is set to cause more trouble for Ken when she returns next month. (Image credit: ITV)

Stephanie Beacham couldn't be happier to be back at Coronation Street: “I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.