Stephanie Beacham returns to Coronation Street for new love triangle drama
Stephanie Beacham is heading back to Coronation Street as Martha Fraser to cause new drama for Ken Barlow.
There is drama heading to Coronation Street as Stephanie Beacham returns as Ken Barlow's former love interest, Martha Fraser.
The character, who is infamous for being the woman who threatened Ken (Bill Roache) and Deirdre's (Anne Kirkbride) relationship back in 2009, hasn't been seen on the cobbles for 13 years, but now she is back to cause yet more trouble.
Martha's arrival in Coronation Street will air on Wednesday, November 23 and will see the character arriving back in Ken's life when she comes to help out with the Weatherfield Players Am Dram production.
But the timing couldn't be worse for Ken, who has just rekindled things with yet another ex-flame, Wendy Papadopoulos (Roberta Kerr).
Despite his burgeoning feelings for Wendy, it’s not long before Ken has his head turned once again by glamorous Martha... is history about to repeat itself?
With another classic love triangle on the cards, it won't be long before Ken finds himself with some big decisions to make.
Speaking of having Stephanie back on set, Bill Roache said: “I was delighted when Wendy came back into Ken’s life. I love that the writers are drawing on the rich history of Ken’s life to come up with these stories.
"When I found out that Martha was also going to make a return I was thrilled, but I fear heartache may be round the corner once more for Ken now he has found himself in another love triangle.”
Stephanie Beacham couldn't be happier to be back at Coronation Street: “I am delighted that Martha has returned to Weatherfield. It is an absolute joy to be working with Bill again.”
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.