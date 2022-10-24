Stream A24 horror movie marathon online in time for Halloween

We’re just days away from Halloween, so A24 is celebrating with a special horror movie marathon that you can watch all online between October 26 and October 31. Hosting it through the A24 online screening room (which just had a special double feature with Pearl and X), horror fans can watch The Witch, Lamb, Hereditary, Saint Maud, Midsommar and Green Room over six nights, all for just $6.

Starting on Wednesday, October 26, at 6 pm ET, US consumers (sorry UK horror fans, it is US exclusive) can watch the six movies during a 129-hour viewing window; if you don’t like to do math, that means you can watch these movies until midnight PT on Halloween.

It doesn’t appear that there is a specific order or time that each movie is going to be played, so it’s really your call on how you want to break up the marathon. Want to watch one every night in whatever order you want? Go for it. Want to binge them all for one spooky viewing experience? Who’s to stop you?

In case you need a bit of a refresher on what these movies are about, here’s a quick breakdown:

To watch this horror movie marathon, you must buy a ticket through the A24 online screening room (opens in new tab). Viewing options for the movies include watching via the internet on your computer, phone or tablet. You can also cast the internet stream to your TV if your devices are capable of that. There is also an A24 screening room app available on the Apple TV and Roku app stores for watching directly on your TV.

While all of these movies are available to stream online via multiple streaming services (Paramount Plus, HBO Max), you’d have to pay for each service to watch them all. So this $6 deal for six movies is quite the Halloween treat.

