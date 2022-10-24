Stream A24 horror movie marathon online in time for Halloween
A24’s The Witch, Hereditary, Lamb, Midsommar and more highlight the lineup.
We’re just days away from Halloween, so A24 is celebrating with a special horror movie marathon that you can watch all online between October 26 and October 31. Hosting it through the A24 online screening room (which just had a special double feature with Pearl and X), horror fans can watch The Witch, Lamb, Hereditary, Saint Maud, Midsommar and Green Room over six nights, all for just $6.
Starting on Wednesday, October 26, at 6 pm ET, US consumers (sorry UK horror fans, it is US exclusive) can watch the six movies during a 129-hour viewing window; if you don’t like to do math, that means you can watch these movies until midnight PT on Halloween.
It doesn’t appear that there is a specific order or time that each movie is going to be played, so it’s really your call on how you want to break up the marathon. Want to watch one every night in whatever order you want? Go for it. Want to binge them all for one spooky viewing experience? Who’s to stop you?
In case you need a bit of a refresher on what these movies are about, here’s a quick breakdown:
- The Witch (2015) stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu) and was the first movie from director Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse, The Northman). It’s set in 1630s New England, where a puritan family is torn apart by the forces of witchcraft.
- Lamb (2021) stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Prometheus) and caused a stir last year for its story that sees a childless couple come across a mysterious newborn in Iceland. Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson.
- Hereditary (2018) is the breakout movie from director Ari Aster, starring Toni Collette (The Staircase, The Sixth Sense), Alex Wolff (Pig, Old) and Gabriel Byrne (Maniac, The Usual Suspects) as a grieving family haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences.
- Midsommar (2019) is Aster’s followup to Hereditary, with Florence Pugh (Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women), Jack Reynor (The Peripheral, Sing Street), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, Love Life) and more travel to a festival in Sweden that devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre experience within a pagan cult.
- Saint Maud (2019), from director Rose Glass, sees Morfydd Clark (The Rings of Power) as a pious nurse who becomes obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.
- Green Room (2015) finds Anton Yelchin (Star Trek, Like Crazy), Imogen Poots (Outer Range, The Father) and Alia Shawkat (The Old Man, Search Party) as indie bandmates who mistakenly wind up performing at a Neo-Nazi gathering and draw the ire of their leader, played by Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard, Logan). Directed by Jeremy Saulnier.
To watch this horror movie marathon, you must buy a ticket through the A24 online screening room (opens in new tab). Viewing options for the movies include watching via the internet on your computer, phone or tablet. You can also cast the internet stream to your TV if your devices are capable of that. There is also an A24 screening room app available on the Apple TV and Roku app stores for watching directly on your TV.
While all of these movies are available to stream online via multiple streaming services (Paramount Plus, HBO Max), you’d have to pay for each service to watch them all. So this $6 deal for six movies is quite the Halloween treat.
Check out what else you can watch this spooky season with our Halloween TV guide.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.
