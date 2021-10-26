'Strictly Come Dancing' reveals songs and dances for Halloween week
By Lucy Buglass
'Strictly Come Dancing' is about to have its annual spooktacular event, here's everything you need to know!
Strictly Come Dancing week six is upon us, and it's one of the most anticipated weeks of the competition.
Taking place over the Halloween weekend, our remaining couples will be doing a variety of dances with a spookier theme than usual, with musical genres ranging from rock 'n' roll to pop to classical. So there's plenty to enjoy!
Last week, Ugo Monye was the latest celebrity to leave the competition. The judges unanimously decided to save Rhys and Nancy in the dance-off, meaning the rugby player's time on Strictly had to end.
Speaking about his exit, Ugo said: "It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that.”
"To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments."
With ten couples left, here's who's dancing what for Halloween week...
Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week songs and dances
Mwahahaha! We've got some frightfully good routines in store for our Halloween special. 🎃👉 https://t.co/OEYFzn5X1Q pic.twitter.com/k2dhkGDfCnOctober 26, 2021
AJ Odudu & Kai Widdrington are doing the Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande.
Judi Love & Graziano Di Parma will Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.
Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice will do the Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran
Sara Davies & Aljaz Skorjanec will dance their Couple’s Choice to Queen Of The Night by Whitney Houston
Tilly Ramsay & Nikita Kuzman will Cha Cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton
Adam Peaty & Katya Jones will Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven
Dan Walker & Nadiya Bychkova will Jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52’s.
John Whaite & Johannes Radebe will Quickstep to Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu will do the Paso Doble to The Eve Of The War by Jeff Wayne
Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden will do the Tango to Highway To Hell by AC/DC.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 7:10.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
