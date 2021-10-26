'Strictly Come Dancing' reveals songs and dances for Halloween week

Strictly Come Dancing week six is upon us, and it's one of the most anticipated weeks of the competition.

Taking place over the Halloween weekend, our remaining couples will be doing a variety of dances with a spookier theme than usual, with musical genres ranging from rock 'n' roll to pop to classical. So there's plenty to enjoy!

Last week, Ugo Monye was the latest celebrity to leave the competition. The judges unanimously decided to save Rhys and Nancy in the dance-off, meaning the rugby player's time on Strictly had to end.

Speaking about his exit, Ugo said: "It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that.”

"To the judges – Craig – I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments."

With ten couples left, here's who's dancing what for Halloween week...

Strictly Come Dancing Halloween week songs and dances

AJ Odudu & Kai Widdrington are doing the Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande.

Judi Love & Graziano Di Parma will Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice will do the Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran

Sara Davies & Aljaz Skorjanec will dance their Couple’s Choice to Queen Of The Night by Whitney Houston

Tilly Ramsay & Nikita Kuzman will Cha Cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton

Adam Peaty & Katya Jones will Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Dan Walker & Nadiya Bychkova will Jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52’s.

John Whaite & Johannes Radebe will Quickstep to Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu will do the Paso Doble to The Eve Of The War by Jeff Wayne

Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden will do the Tango to Highway To Hell by AC/DC.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 7:10.