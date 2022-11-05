Strictly Come Dancing viewers predict this year's winner!

Strictly Come Dancing fans have predicted the winner of this year's show already!

We may only be halfway through the 2022 series of the hit show, but that's not stopped the fans - and one of the judges - predicting one of this year's finalists.

So who do they think could be lifting the glitterball trophy this year?

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez!

This week Helen and Gorka danced a sassy, stylish jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae.

Helen said she wanted it to be "cool".

And she definitely pulled it off!

Judge Motsi Mabuse tipped Helen as a finalist in last week's show. And this week she doubled down on her prediction.

She wasn't the only judge to gush over Helen and Gorka's dance.

Shirley called it "divine" and added that she "loved every single thing" about it.

Anton agreed that he "loved" it.

And even grumpy Craig Revel Horwood said he had almost been reaching for his 10 paddle until Helen made a tiny mistake.

The viewers agreed.

@MissGAtkinson omg how good were Gorka and Helen today! Best dance of the series xxxx

Helen and Gorka - wow, wow, wow #strictly

And even former Strictly pro Robin Windsor joined in the praise for the pair, saying he loved them.

LOVED that jive!!!!! Love @HelenSkelton love @gorkamarquez1 love them ❤️

And some viewers thought that Helen and Gorka were on their way to the final and even to potentially winning the show!

One fan said they were giving Jay McGuinness vibes.

Musician Jay lifted the glitterball trophy back in 2015 with his partner Aliona Vilani.

And another simply said: "There's your 2022 winner"!

There's your 2022 winner!! 👌👏👏👏

Helen Skelton and Gorka's jive had proper Jay McGuiness vibes. Loved it #Strictly

Helen and Gorka scored 37 points scooping 9s from Craig, Shirley and Motsi, and a 10 from Anton - their highest score of the series so far.

Could Helen and Gorka have jived their way into the final? There's still a long way to go!

Let's just hope they're not in the dance-off in tomorrow evening's show.