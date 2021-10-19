'Strictly Come Dancing' week 5: songs and routines announced

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is in full swing, and we now know which songs and dances we can expect to see from the remaining competitors this Saturday!

Despite Robert Webb's departure last week and the news that Ugo Monye would not be able to participate in week 4 due to a lingering back injury, Saturday night's competition was just as fun as ever!

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima found themselves in the dance-off for the second week running alongside Greg Wise and Karen Hauer. After both couples performed their routines a second time, every judge apart from Shirley Ballas opted to save Judi and Graziano, leaving Greg and Karen to take to the floor for the final time. What's worse, we likely won't be seeing Greg's wife, Emma Thompson, on Strictly anytime soon, either!

With Ugo Money and Oti Mabuse set to return this week after their brief break from the show, there are still 11 celebrities waiting to dance their hearts out this weekend.

Here's what dance each couple will be performing and which songs they'll be dancing to try and secure a place in the Strictly Halloween Special next week!

Strictly Come Dancing week 5 songs and dances

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones will be performing the Samba to George Michael's classic song, Faith.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will be performing the Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Viennese Waltz to She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will dance the Charleston to Milord by Édith Piaf.

Judi Love and Graziano Di Parma will be performing a Cha-Cha set to Physical by Olivia Newton-John.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance the American Smooth to the Michael Bublé version of I've Got The World On A String.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will perform another Viennese Waltz set to Fallin' by Alicia Keys.

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec will be dancing the Rumba to You're Still The One by Shania Twain.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will be Salsa dancing to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles.

Finally, Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will be returning to the competition with the second Rumba of the night, set to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 7.05pm.