Stunned EastEnders fans spot hidden Christmas murder clue in the most UNEXPECTED place

An EastEnders Christmas murder clue popped up in a very random place.

Eagle-eyed EastEnders fans spotted a hidden Christmas murder clue in the most baffling place during last night's episode (Thursday, November 30).

Back in February, a special flashforward episode showed six Walford matriarchs — Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Cotton stood over the body of an unknown male corpse at The Queen Vic on Christmas Day.

We then saw Sharon, who was wearing a blood stained wedding dress, stoop over the man's body and reveal that he was dead.

Ever since then, fans have been trying to work out who the mystery male is and who killed him by searching for clues in every episode.

EastEnders has also released six trailers throughout the year focusing on each of the Walford women when an important moment has happened in their storylines.

Suki's trailer was the final one to drop after her affair with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) was exposed by her abusive husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Nish Panesar manipulated his son Ravi Gulati into killing Eve Unwin. (Image credit: BBC)

Suki was about to flee Walford and start a new life with Eve, until their happy ending was harshly snatched away by Nish when he caught them kissing on the Minute Mart CCTV footage.

Nish was on the warpath and vowed to get revenge on Eve, which ended with him hitting Eve over the head with a champagne bottle and rendering her unconscious.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) came across Eve's lifeless body at Walford East and his dad demanded that he finish her off and help him dispose of the body.

Last night, Nish manipulated his son into killing Eve and Ravi tied her up, before driving her to the woods in the boot of his car.

However, the showdown didn't go as planned as Eve managed to free herself from the restraints and run away.

Eve managed to escape killer Ravi. (Image credit: BBC)

But as Eve hid in the woods and attempted to attack Ravi with a log, it looked like Ravi was about to murder Eve as he towered over her body with the weapon.

Unable to go through with killing her, Ravi ordered her to run away and never come back. But when Eve refused, he threatened to hurt Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Suki.

He warned her that he had killed before, forcing Eve to run away and leave Suki behind forever.

However, during one scene where Eve was hiding from Ravi in the woods, fans noticed a major clue behind her on the tree...

The tree.. does that say 6th? pic.twitter.com/v6RmXO8yp5November 30, 2023 See more

It seemingly appeared that the "6th" had been carved in the tree behind Eve, with fans speculating many theories as to what it could mean.

Some suggested that the date could be hinting that the sixth member of 'The Six' is responsible for killing the man at Christmas, which could mean Kathy or Suki, as her trailer was the last one to be released.

With just weeks to go, it won't be long until we find out the truth.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.