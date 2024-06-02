The Bear season 1 marathon airing on FX starting tonight, June 2

The Bear has been one of the most acclaimed and talked about shows over the last couple of years, but if you aren't a Hulu subscriber you've been missing out. Despite being produced by FX, The Bear has streamed its first two seasons exclusively on Hulu. But with The Bear season 3 set to debut on June 27, again only on Hulu, FX is letting US viewers who've missed out on the show finally give it a try.

Starting Sunday, June 2, FX is airing a The Bear season 1 marathon, marking the first time that the award-winning series is airing on cable TV. The winner of 10 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series, The Bear season 1 follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef who worked in the world of fine dining, as he comes home to run his brother's old sandwich shop following his death. Carmy must deal with his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff as he tries to turn the small business around, as well as his strained familial relationships.

FX is airing The Bear season 1 across four nights, with two episodes a night starting at 10 pm ET/PT. Here is the official schedule:

Sunday, June 2, 10 pm ET/PT : The Bear season 1 episodes 1 & 2

: The Bear season 1 episodes 1 & 2 Monday, June 3, 10 pm ET/PT : The Bear season 1 episodes 3 & 4

: The Bear season 1 episodes 3 & 4 Tuesday, June 4, 10 pm ET/PT : The Bear season 1 episodes 5 & 6

: The Bear season 1 episodes 5 & 6 Wednesday, June 5, 10 pm ET/PT: The Bear season 1 episodes 7 & 8

In addition to White, The Bear season 1 stars Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Richard Esteras, Jose M. Cervantes and Oliver Platt.

Few TV shows in recent memory have caused the same level of excitement among viewers than The Bear. The first two seasons, in addition to all of the awards (and quickly being added to the WTW list of 100 best TV shows of all time), became pop culture talking points. So if you were wondering why people were craving an Italian beef sandwich or were calling each other "cousin" all the time despite not being related, then tune in to The Bear season 1 marathon to find out.

In order to do that, you need to have either a traditional pay-TV service or a live TV streaming service that carries FX. In the case of the latter, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry FX as part of their channel lineup.

If after watching The Bear season 1 you want to catch up with The Bear season 2 ahead of season 3's release, then you're going to need access to Hulu, which is available as a standalone streaming service, is included in both Hulu with Live TV and Disney Plus, or can be combined with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for a single monthly price with the Disney Bundle.

Still need some convincing to check it out? Watch The Bear season 1 trailer directly below: