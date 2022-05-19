The Bill set for huge revival with original cast members returning to the show

The Bill is making its iconic return with two reboots.

The Bill is reportedly set to make a huge TV comeback with two reboots after it was axed from our screens more than a decade ago.

The police series was an iconic long-standing fan-favourite and now it could be making a big return with old legends coming back.

Last year, there were claims that there could be two new series in the works, but now The Sun has since confirmed that UKTV are “in the early stages of developing a new version of the show, which could be ready as early as next year.”

A TV insider reportedly told The Sun: “In the minds of many producers and execs, The Bill is a drama which is just sitting, waiting, to be rebooted.

"It’s a simple format but one which attracted a loyal army of followers who would be delighted to see it return.

“No doubt any new incarnation would be tweaked to make it attract a whole new generation to the show.”

This news comes after actors Graham Cole, Trudie Goodwin and Mark Wingett, who became household names after their appearance in the show, were apparently working with writer Simon Sansome to revive the award-winning police drama.

Trudie played Sgt. June Ackland in the police drama. (Image credit: Alan Olley/TV Times via Getty Images)

The three originals are well-known for their roles as PC Tony Stamp, Sgt Jane Ackland and DC Jim Carver.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “The project started picking up pace last year after the cast got together to mark ten years since the show last aired.

“Simon started investigating the rights and managed to acquire them. Three of the best known stars are in talks and he’s hopeful he can get them on board. Tony has seen the script and they hope they can get him signed up too.

“They’re in constant contact and the project has begun to move on quickly. There’s a couple of channels interested in bringing back what is such a well-loved story.”

The Bill, which was set at the Sun Hill police station, first launched in 1983 but was axed in 2010 after 26 series.

Throughout its 26 years on-screen, a catalogue of famous guests made an appearance on the series, including Sean Bean, James McAvoy, Emma Bunton, Keira Knightley, David Tennant, Russell Brand and more.