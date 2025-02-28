The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 3: 'she's not your sweet little girl!'

Well, we knew it was coming and now we're here. The big love triangle between Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Hope (Annika Noelle) and Daphne (Murielle Hillaire) is finally coming to a head, forcing Carter to make some big decisions. And speaking of decisions, Finn's (Tanner Novlan) bad decisions are going to haunt him and possibly end his marriage. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of March 3.

More soaps coverage The Young and the Restless spoilers week of March 3-7

General Hospital spoilers week of March 3-7

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers week of March 3-7

Days of Our Lives spoilers week of March 3-7

Beyond the Gates spoilers week of March 3-7

Oh Finn. You had it coming, though. Before we jump into Finn's latest missteps, it looks like we have to talk about Carter, Hope and Daphne first.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of March 3-7 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

#BoldandBeautiful Next week pic.twitter.com/Q2h3qVOe6yFebruary 28, 2025

When Hope tells Carter that she "saw everything," there's no question that Hope is seeing what she wants to see at this point because she's not seeing how conflicted Carter has been. In fact, she's downright ignoring his struggles while trying to make it look like all is well at Forrester Creations when the truth is that it's anything but. Carter has been torn about the takeover and after meeting with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) he's closer than ever to giving the company back. Hope doesn't want to see it, though, and she's going to focus on Daphne trying to steal her man away. She tells Daphne to back off, but it might be too late because Daphne has already gotten under Carter's skin.

Finn tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he's her father. This is probably the last news she ever expected to hear and we can be sure that it's incredibly difficult for her to process it. What's more, though, is that this knowledge will likely make it possible to pursue her brand of mischief given that she actually does love and respect Finn...unless this revelation changes everything.

And when it comes to his marriage, the revelation will change everything. Well, kind of. After Finn told Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) about Luna, she was understandably upset but she was also dedicated to standing by her man. However, Finn's deceit was always what would be SINN's undoing. Instead of being truthful, he not only kept his attempted visit to see Luna in jail a secret, he also hid the fact that she was missing and the fact that he found her, not to mention that he went to see her. Now he has paternal feelings for her, and that, if nothing else, will be Steffy's undoing. She tried to stand by him, but this is beyond the pale. This could be the end of Sinn as we know it.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.