The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: enough hope for Thomas?

After being pulled in every direction by her mother, her mother’s boyfriend, her friends and even her ex-husband, Hope (Annika Noelle) finally gave Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) something he’s needed: hope. But is hope for a future with Hope enough for Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful?

At this point, the only two people rooting for Hope’s relationship with Thomas seem to be Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook).

There’s a whole list of people in the Leave Thomas camp and they’ve all made their feelings known. She’s heard from her mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) that accepting his proposal would be a mistake, she’s heard Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) concern for her safety, she’s heard from Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she shouldn’t play with Thomas’ emotions and, finally, Liam (Scott Clifton) tried to get her to see that the man she claims she’s in love with almost stole her future with her daughter.

All of these people are looking out for Hope and Thomas in their own ways, but it has really put a strain on Hope, who’s still wearing Thomas’ ring around her neck.

In the January 31 episode, Hope told Thomas what he needed to hear — short of telling him she loves him, of course. She said she truly believes he’s a changed man who is doing everything in his power to be a better man for her. This is something he needed to hear from her, especially after the revelation that he’d been at the scene of Emma’s accident all those years ago.

Hope isn’t ready for marriage again, but she’s promised Thomas that she’s not going anywhere.

Is this enough for him? Is hope for Hope enough?

Thomas says he has what he needs. She’s still wearing his ring (around her neck, but close enough) and she’s not going anywhere. In fact, she punctuated her vow by stripping down to her unmentionables and kissing him soundly.

It’s probably going to be a while before we know whether Hope will accept Thomas’ proposal. Only time will tell if he can make due with his hope for Hope, because Hope doesn’t seem like she’s going to make a decision any time soon.