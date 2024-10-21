The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam's messy love triangle?

Liam wants to get back together with Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful, but what happens when Ivy Forrester comes back to town? Is there a love triangle ahead?

After some soul searching and a not-so-subtle push from Will (Crew Morrow), Liam (Scott Clifton) is finally ready to admit that he wants Hope back in his life. After all they’ve been through together, he can’t imagine that their fates aren’t tied. He thinks they were truly destined to be together, and he’s made his feelings known to her.

Hope (Annika Noelle), on the other hand, doesn’t feel quite the same way. It just so happens that Liam missed his window of opportunity by mere days (maybe even hours!) because Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has made it known that he's not only pining away for Hope, but he’s also willing (and able) to defend her from Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) attempts to shut down Hope for the Future.

Not realizing that Carter is also competing for Hope’s affection, Liam went as far as to kiss her in the design office, telling her how he’s been dying to do it. And, in Friday’s episode of B&B, he revealed to his father that he plans on getting Hope back, one way or another.

Fate might have other plans, though.

In The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 21 , we see that Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) is back in Los Angeles with her niece, Electra (Laneya Grace). The last time Ivy was in town, she confessed to Liam that she scheduled her layover to have time to see him for lunch because she still thinks fondly about their time together. That’s when Steffy arrived and things got awkward.

All of a sudden, Liam might find his attention split between the two women, which won’t do him any favors in his quest to win Hope back because he has to prove to Hope that he only has eyes for her. (Of course, that won’t matter because Hope is taken already)

This could all work out perfectly for Hope and Liam, because Hope is focusing her energy on Carter and Liam can pivot to Ivy once he realizes that things aren’t going to work with Hope (unless he’s stubborn and tries to force it to happen…). Of course, there’s tension between Steffy and Ivy, which could put Liam’s co-parenting relationship with Steffy in jeopardy if he pursues a relationship with Steffy’s cousin.

Things are enticingly messy for Liam and this potential love triangle (even if it’s just in his head), and we’re here for it.