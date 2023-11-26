The groups merge together in I'm A Celeb 2023 last night: episode 7 recap

The camp were merged back into one big team in Saturday's episode.

After being split up into two teams, the camp is united once again with everyone getting the chance to mingle, after we learned about Frankie Dettori's unlikely English lessons in I'm a Celebrity 2023.

In this episode, the winning team from Friday night got to enjoy the coveted Breakfast of Champions, which was a coveted meal considering the camp has been surviving on a diet of beans and rice for the most part!

Elsewhere, there was a horrible eating challenge and the camp merged back into one group again, meaning they were once again getting stars to feed everyone, not just one team.

Here's what happened in I'm a Celebrity episode 7 last night...

Celebs downed their sorrows

Trial Tease: @TonyBellew and @Nigel_Farage are back in the Scarena as they take on Drown Your Sorrows while their Away Team campmates watch on in hysterics! 😂 #ImACeleb continues at 9:30pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX pic.twitter.com/pjWL0PK2IoNovember 25, 2023 See more

Speaking about the new eating challenge, Ant explained: "This is Down Your Sorrows. It’s a drinking Trial, 12 rounds, 12 stars up for grabs. You’ll each take it in turns to pick a shield from our sporting hall of fame and flip it over to reveal a drink.

"You’ve then got to drink that drink to earn the star. There are 12 drinks in total because there are 12 people in camp."

Dec revealed: "The public has decided the celebrities they want to see face Down Your Sorrows are Nigel and Tony."

He went on to ask about reasons for being chosen, saying: "Nigel, why do you think the public have chosen you today?"

Nigel answered: "I don’t know. I’ve been surprised I haven’t been picked more during the week, to be honest with you. So, here I am."

Of also being picked, Tony added: "I have no idea, mate. They just want to see a big dopey scouser… drink a load of crap."

Dec said: “You both know what you have to do, it’s a drinking Trial.”

While Nigel joked: "I suspect this may be rather different to my normal tipple."

There were some horrible beverages on the menu including blended fly pupae, blended pigs’ noses, crocodile feet, blended cockroaches, blended bulls’ penis, and blended goat testicles.

Following the ordeal, Tony and Nigel both succeeded and won a full 12 meals for camp, which was excellent news as it meant no one would be going hungry and perhaps this would somewhat fix the jealousy that some celebs were feeling about the Breakfast of Champions!

The Breakfast of Champions

Returning to camp victorious the Home team found a table set up covered in plates full of scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, fruit, toast, orange juice, and more, the perfect breakfast for hungry celebrities.

Sam said: “That table was absolutely packed with food!”

Frankie admitted: “The pile of food! There was food there for 10 people, not 6!”

Danielle said as she ate: “This is so good.”

Frankie said: “First time I saw Sam quiet!”

In the Bush Telegraph Fred said: “I’ve had some very good breakfasts in my life, but this one was top. There were scrambled eggs, fried eggs, the fat of the bacon, I can still taste it in my mouth, it was heaven.”

Nella exclaimed: "Seasoning!"

Jamie Lynn said: "I’ve had a wonderful time in this camp, you’re all really lovely. I love the guys in the other camp, too."

She added: "It was better than any meal I’ve had in my whole entire life. And not only was it wonderful, but I was sharing it with the people who I really care about."

Fred said: "I think we should keep some of the bacon to cook with the beans later."

Jamie Lynn admitted: "Fred is quite the scavenger. He goes and he finds the butter, the salt, the pepper, rosemary, thyme, bacon and he mixes it in the bean stock."

Howeber, Danielle explained that they weren't allowed to share breakfast food in camp: "Guys… Home team, as winners of the Breakfast of Champions you are only allowed to eat the food. You must not share anything with the Away team. Any food you have taken or used to flavour the rice and beans must be consumed now, or handed in.

"If you have not consumed or handed in all of the food by the time they return there will be consequences, including the possible loss of stars from today’s Trial."

The camp merges into one big group

As the two camps merged Sam had one contestant he was extremely keen to see, saying: “I’m so excited for Tony Bellew!”

Meanwhile, Josie said: "Feels so good to be back. I forgot how much I love this camp. It’s just got an energy about it that’s magic."

Josie also addressed the drama between Nella and Fred, after they cut ties in episode 3.

Josie then asked Nella: “Are you and Fred friends yet?”

Nella replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah."

Josie said: “Oh good. I knew you’d iron it out. I bet you get on really well now. I knew that would happen."

Sam also got a hug from Tony, who he had been very excited to see in camp.

Tony told Sam about the Trial and said: “We got 12 stars.”

Celebrating the result, Sam asked: "Can I hug you or not?”

To which Tony replied: “Course you can mate."

In the Bush Telegraph Sam said: “I’ve watched a tonne of his fights. He’s bigger in real life, he’s a unit.”

Sam told Tony: “If you need anything!" and Tony replied: “Thank you very much.”

Fred continued to show Tony around and told the Bush Telegraph: "Sam is so excited that Tony Bellew has arrived in the jungle. He can’t believe his eyes and he can’t believe his ears."

Jamie Lynn addresses "cool aunt" rumours

‘Families fight, we just do it better than most’ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/mDMn4yN4qRNovember 25, 2023 See more

Sam asked Jamie Lynn: "Do Britney’s kids really like you? Are you like the cool aunt? Do you think she’s watching you on this?"

Jamie Lynn said: "I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.'"

"My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her the f*** out of there, right now!’ She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most."

Sam replied: "But everyone does man. Everyone’s got stuff they argue about all the time.”

Jamie Lynn said: “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways. Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have. I’ve never, ever… I’ve been the one person in her life - and she can say this - I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’.

“We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them."

The next trial...

The next trial, Fishy Business, went to the public vote and they decided that Sam and Nella will be taking on the terrifying underwater challenge.