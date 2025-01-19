New murder thriller The Killer is Calling debuts on Lifetime tonight

Being a 911 operator is already a nerve-racking job: you have to assist people at their most frightened and desperate, as you navigate countless incoming emergency calls about crisis activities like deadly crimes, surging fires or intense medical situations. Add a faceless killer into the mix and you've got one hell of an adrenaline-pumping shift.

Such is the premise of Lifetime's newest original movie, The Killer is Calling, which is premiering on the crime-loving network tonight, January 19 at 8pm Eastern Time. The official synopsis of the suspenseful flick reads: "When a mysterious killer targets her remote island town, veteran 911 operator Faye must uncover his motives and try to save her community, one emergency call at a time." (Despite many Lifetime Originals being inspired by terrifying true crime stories, such as recent thriller titles including Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story and this weekend's Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story, The Killer is Calling is a largely fictional — if no less heart-racing — tale.)

Canadian film actress Janaya Stephens (Strange But True, Death Race) leads the cast as Faye, our brave night-shift emergency responder with a tragic past. Joining her in The Killer is Calling cast are Rob Stewart, Robert Bazzocchi, Alex Hook, Duane Keogh, Joe Pingue and Bree Wasylenko. The 90-minute mystery flick was directed by Craig Pryce (The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, The Marijuana Conspiracy), with a screenplay written by scribes Alyssa Kramer (Flavor of Death) and Troup Wood (The Hands That Hold the World).

To tune into the premiere of the harrowing drama The Killer is Calling tonight at 8pm, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: The Killer is Calling will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, January 20.