The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along on December 12 brings Christmas cheer to primetime

Classic Christmas carols are front and center on The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along, part of this year's US Christmas TV highlights. The Masked Singer two-hour holiday special airs on Tuesday, December 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Name that Tune fans who were hoping to catch a new episode this week will have to be patient, as The Masked Singer special takes over the show's usual time slot.

"In this beloved yuletide special featuring all-new jaw-dropping surprise performances from season 10 contestants, spectacular sing-along fun from Masked Singer alumni and The Masked Singer carolers: Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger," reads Fox's official synopsis for the special. "Celebrate the holidays with a look back at the best moments from the milestone 10th season, all leading into the can't-miss final two episodes!"

The Christmas episode ushers in the final two episodes of The Masked Singer season 10. As it stands now, Gazelle, Anteater, Candelabra, Cow, Sea Queen and Donut are the yet-to-be-unmasked contestants of the season. While fans certainly have their guesses as to the identity of these celebs left in the competition, The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along may prove to either confirm fan suspicions or disprove them altogether.

Again, The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along airs on Fox. For those who cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Fox is a channel on live-TV streaming platforms such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Additionally, if you're someone who prefers to watch the special at your own leisure, the special becomes available to stream on Hulu the next day for subscribers.

Additionally, if you find yourself wanting to extend your holiday TV cheer, there are some other options worth watching. There are holiday episodes of Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The $100,000 Pyramid all airing the week of December 11 on ABC, as well as the new Big Brother Reindeer Games special on CBS. Plus, new movies from BET Plus’ Christmas slate, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and the National Christmas Tree Lighting are all airing this week as well.

