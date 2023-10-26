Who is Sea Queen on The Masked Singer season 10?
Who's under the Sea Queen mask on The Masked Singer?
It might have been Harry Potter Night on The Masked Singer season 10, but wildcard performer Sea Queen seemed like she was straight out of The Little Mermaid.
Sea Queen made her grand debut as Tiki, Husky and Hawk performed for the second time. As the wildcard, she was sent to round out the competition after Red Hen was eliminated during Elton John Night.
So who is Sea Queen on The Masked Singer season 10? Let's take a look at the clues!
Who is Sea Queen on The Masked Singer season 10? Theories
Harry Potter Night guesses: Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Lewis
Who is Sea Queen on The Masked Singer season 10? Song picks
Harry Potter Night song pick: "Love Potion No. 9" by The Searchers
Who is Sea Queen on The Masked Singer season 10? Clues
Harry Potter Night Clues:
Harry Potter House Clue: Slytherin. "Slytherin makes sense for me. I’ve always been clever in my career. You’ll never know what genre I’m in next."
Voiceover Clue: "When I got asked to appear as Sea Queen on Harry Potter night as a wildcard, I said great. Sign me up. Because I’ve always been a bit of a wild card in life. I got my first job giving museum tours at 14. But, I got fired. And then, because I was a smart cookie, my mom got me into boarding school. But I got kicked out. All the wild twists and turns made me the triple threat that I am today. Comedy, writing, singing, I’ve done it all. And these days, I’m preparing for a new tour! Oh, and dressing up in a giant costume, getting ready to put you all under my spell. Should we do this thing?"
The Masked Singer season 10 airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox and streams the following day on Hulu.
