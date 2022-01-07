'The Masked Singer' UK reveals movie night songs

'The Masked Singer' UK is bringing movie night to our screens.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 has announced a movie night extravaganza on their Twitter page, which teases what musical numbers each of the masked singers will be performing for this week’s show. So, grab your popcorn because we’re going to the masked movies!

The Masked Singer UK’s Twitter page posted a teaser clip for what is set to happen during this weekend’s unmissable show, with even a snippet of Jonathan Ross saying, “I know that voice!” But will he guess correctly?

NEXT SATURDAY 🎭 7PM 🤩 @ITV & @WeAreSTV 🏆 Can our DETECTIVES solve the MYSTERY? 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ See you then 👋 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/N7jHqijTwcJanuary 2, 2022 See more

Host Joel Dommett also starred in a short video, urging us to “Be there!” for The Masked Singer movie night— and we can’t wait.

SATURDAY at the MASKED MOVIES 📽🍿 TOMORROW 7pm 👀📽 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/bGSX8MCMHPJanuary 7, 2022 See more

They also posted a series of movie posters featuring each masked singer, teasing us as to who will be performing which iconic musical.

As we have a peep at the posters, with one starring all of the masked celebrities for La La Land, it looks as though Robobunny will be performing their own rendition of A Star Is Born and Lionfish will be doing The Bodyguard.

Coming to the SCREEN IN YOUR HOME tomorrow night 🍿🥤 Tune in to The Masked Singer at 7pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV 👀📽 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/pjKqSThs4tJanuary 7, 2022 See more

Doughnuts is on hand to entertain us all with Spice World, Firework is set to light up the stage with Fame and it looks as though Mushroom will be taking her spot as Sandy in Grease!

A snap of the judging panel was also shared along with the caption: “It's a JAWS DROPPING reveal this SATURDAY. Who's READY for a night at THE MASKED MOVIES? #MaskedSingerUK.”

It's a JAWS 🦈 DROPPING reveal this SATURDAY 😱 Who's READY for a night at THE MASKED MOVIES? 🍿🥤 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/w71TvDxzvNJanuary 6, 2022 See more

Last week saw two celebrities unmasked, with Chandelier revealed as soul singer and former lead singer of the band M People, Heather Small, and Snow Leopard was exposed as TV royalty Gloria Hunniford.

Snow Leopard was unmasked as TV legend Gloria Hunniford. (Image credit: ITV)

Some of this year’s masked singers have left viewers at home puzzled, with even Joel struggling to guess what celebrity could be hiding beneath the costumes.

"I really try and guess, but I'm terrible at it — really, genuinely bad, and I'm so grateful that I host this show and I'm not on the panel! I'm so over the place with all my guesses.”

The new series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.