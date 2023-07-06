The Super Mario Bros. Movie streaming date revealed: when and where to watch it

You won't need to take a warp pipe to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie pretty soon, as the animated movie of the classic video game has set its official streaming debut in the US. Starting August 3, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is going to be available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

UK audiences wondering about streaming The Super Mario Bros. Movie should now that a lot of Peacock content ends up on Sky TV or NOW, though at this time we weren't able to confirm if that'll happen with this movie and when that may be.

Audiences have made The Super Mario Bros. Movie the biggest movie of 2023 so far, as it has made more than $573 million at the US box office and more than $1.3 billion at the global box office. Most were pretty entertained with what they saw, as the movie has a 95% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (see how we rated the movie with our Super Mario Bros. Movie review).

Based on the classic Nintendo game, The Super Mario Bros. Movie tells the story of two Brooklyn brothers who are plumbers, Mario and Luigi. They quickly find themselves split up in the Mushroom Kingdom, with Mario joining forces with Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong to rescue Luigi and save the kingdom from the power-hungry Bowser.

The all-star Super Mario Bros. Movie cast features the voice work of Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Jack Black as Bowser.

In addition to the movie, Peacock is also going to have a number of bonus features for the movie available to stream, including behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast; The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide, an immersive video featuring the cast and interactive features throughout the movie including power ups and bonuses; and a lyric video to the viral song "Peaches" that Bowser sings in the movie.

You must be a Peacock subscriber if you want to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie. If you're not already, there are two options to pick from: Peacock Premium at $4.99 per month (with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month (no ads, live NBC streams).

If you don't want to sign up Peacock to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie, you can still rent it through digital on-demand platforms.

Peacock becomes the streaming home for all Universal and Focus Features movies. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is soon going to join other 2023 new movies on the streaming service, including Cocaine Bear, Renfield and Polite Society.