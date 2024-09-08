The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood premieres tonight

If you've seen the Paul Thomas Anderson masterpiece Boogie Nights, you know a bit about the Wonderland Massacre, four unsolved murders that occurred in Los Angeles in the summer of 1981. In that film, actor Alfred Molina plays an LA drug kingpin based on the real-life Eddie Nash, a notorious drug trafficker and alleged mastermind behind the grisly killings. And tonight, a new MGM+ docuseries is delving even further into the notorious true crimes.

Debuting on Sunday, September 8 at 10pm Eastern Time on MGM+, The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood centers on best-selling crime novelist Michael Connelly (Bosch, The Lincoln Lawyer), who will take viewers "on a wild journey into the twisted story of the massacre at Wonderland Avenue on July 1, 1981—one of Hollywood’s most famous murder cases that has fascinated people for more than 40 years," reads the official description for the four-part documentary.

Chronicling a case that "symbolized an era in Los Angeles—involving sex, drugs, rock n’ roll… and murder," the doc directed Alison Ellwood (San Francisco Sounds, Laurel Canyon) features noir-style, verité interviews in which Connelly seeks key details about the gruesome quadruple murder with the original detectives, prosecutors, and undercover cops he knew from his time as a young crime beat reporter for The Los Angeles Times. There is also testimony from "missing witness" Scott Thorson, the longtime lover of music icon Liberace. "After four decades, Thorson’s interview may be the last to help distinguish between the crime and the truth," the synopsis reads. "But do we believe him?"

To watch tonight's premiere episode of The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood—as well as the following three installments airing on September 15, 22 and 29, respectively—you'll need access to MGM+, which is available as a premium add-on to streaming services like Sling TV and FuboTV, as well as cable and satellite services like DirecTV, and YouTube TV. You can also get is as a bundle with Starz on Amazon Prime Video.

The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood (MGM+ 2024 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood before tuning into the premiere of the crime docuseries tonight on MGM+.