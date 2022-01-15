TV Tonight: our highlights for Saturday, Jan. 15

On TV tonight, get ready to shout at your telly as the brilliantly bonkers The Masked Singer continues on ITV, a new classy crime drama, Hidden Assets, begins on BBC4 and it's another tough day at the office (not!) for the former Corrie actress in Channel 5's Posh Weekends with Sally Lindsay. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Masked Singer UK, season 3, 7pm, ITV

The judges are shocked to see who is hiding beneath the mask! (Image credit: ITV)

When panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross said this series was the hardest one yet, they weren’t exaggerating – so far, we’re stumped as to who the costumed crooners might be. All is not lost, though – tonight, we get another set of clues for Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, and Bagpipes, as well as all-important chances to scrutinise the voices for tell-tale tics. So there’s still plenty of time to pull off some spectacular singing Sherlockery before another contestant is unmasked at the end of the show…

★★★★★ SP

Hidden Assets, 9pm & 9.50pm, BBC4

Angeline Ball stars. (Image credit: BBC)

This crime drama, set in the west of Ireland and Belgium, was a big hit when shown on RTÉ last year, and has been likened in tone to ‘Scandi-noir’, which means it will be at home in this Saturday-night slot. Angeline Ball (The Commitments) plays an Irish detective called Emer Berry who teams up with a Belgian police commissioner when a drugs case turns out to have links with a series of bombings in Belgium.

★★★★ JP

Posh Weekends with Sally Lindsay, 9.30pm, Channel 5

Sally spends the weekend at Scone Palace. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Poor Sally Lindsay must have been devastated when this show was commissioned for a second series – more trips to some of the most jaw-dropping homes in Britain, where she tries her best to enjoy the five-star lifestyle! Tonight, she’s the house guest of Lady Mansfield and her son William, Viscount of Stormont at Scotland’s Scone Palace. Over on 5Select at 9pm, you can see Sally in crime drama The Madame Blanc Mysteries, as the channel begins a rerun of the series from the beginning.

★★★ JP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 3, Netflix

Ricky Gervais and Diane Morgan star. (Image credit: Netflix)

The final series of the award-winning comedy-drama written by and starring Ricky Gervais returns for its final six-part series. Although Tony still struggles to cope after the death of his wife Lisa (played in flashbacks by Kerry Godliman), this series has a more hopeful feel as Tony works through his grief and arrives at a more accepting and understanding place. He also contemplates his relationship with Emma (Ashley Jensen), and is still annoyed by his work colleagues, especially Kath (Diane Morgan). Meanwhile, he continues to find a kindred spirit in widow Anne (Penelope Wilton) and builds upon his friendships with eccentric locals ‘Postman Pat’ (Joe Wilkinson) and sex worker Roxy (Roisin Conaty).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Prime Video

This lot face a monster problem. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Drac and the Pack are making a comeback in this fourth instalment of the popular comedy animation. This time, Van Helsing (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) has created the ‘Monsterification Ray’ – an invention that goes haywire and transforms Drac (Brian Hull) and his monster pals into humans. With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez), the pack must find a way to reverse it, but with Drac missing his powers, it’s not going to be easy… Also listen out for returning favourites Andy Samberg and Steve Buscemi.

Live Sport

Premier League, Manchester City v Chelsea , 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1

, 11.30am (k-o 12.30pm), BT Sport 1 Champions Cup Rugby Union, Wasps v Toulouse , 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4

, 12.30pm (k-o 1pm), C4 Snooker, The Masters , 1.15pm, BBC1 & 4.30pm & 7pm, BBC2

, 1.15pm, BBC1 & 4.30pm & 7pm, BBC2 Premier League, Aston Villa v Manchester, 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

