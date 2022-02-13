TV Tonight: our highlights for Sunday, Feb. 13

On TV tonight, it's a top night of telly as dramas Call the Midwife and Chloe continue on BBC1, while Trigger Point and Good Karma Hospital fly the flag for great drama on ITV. If you are in the mood for a little Scandi noir drama then the second series of The Truth Will Out begins on C4. If documentaries are more your thing then Louis Theroux's Forbidden America also starts on BBC2. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what's on TV tonight include six TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What's on TV tonight

Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight...

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Call the Midwife, 8pm, BBC1

Marc Elliott stars as Lionel Corbett. (Image credit: BBC)

It’s been lovely watching kind-hearted Sister Frances move from her shy, awkward beginnings to become a confident young nun who goes out of her way to help her patients. This week, she is on splendid form as she battles to support a struggling teenage mum in foster care. Meanwhile, Nancy (Megan Cusack) also comes into her own as Sister Hilda and Sister Julienne try to encourage her to be more responsible. Look out for former EastEnders star Marc Elliott as a dad-to-be whose wife has a painful pelvic condition. But brace yourself for an epic ending, which sets up next week’s finale…

★★★★★ CC

Trigger Point, 9pm, ITV

Lana makes a new discovery. (Image credit: ITV)

Lana grows closer to her old army pal Karl tonight, and we can’t help feeling there’s something slightly shady about the mechanic. Maybe it’s the way he appeared out of the blue, maybe it’s his constant texts or maybe it’s because we didn’t like Warren Brown’s character in BBC1 drama The Responder and it’ll be a while until we can trust him again? Yet, while we have our eyes on Karl, Lana discovers evidence suggesting the explosives used in the bombings came from a government lab at Porton Down. Whoever the terrorists are, they have some powerful friends.

★★★★ SMA



Louis Theroux's Forbidden America, 9pm, BBC2

Louis is back in the USA to expose more extreme ideologies. (Image credit: BBC)

In this three-parter, Louis returns to America to revisit three subjects he has previously explored – the porn industry, rap music and the far right – through the prism of how they have been impacted by the internet. He starts with the online ‘hipster ironists’ of the far right, meeting Nicholas J Fuentes, who openly admits that he thinks women shouldn’t be able to vote and all immigration to the US should stop. He also has a fractious encounter with one ‘Beardson Beardly’, who ejects the mild-mannered journalist from his property after being confronted about allegedly making Nazi salutes.

★★★★ IM

The Truth Will Out, 11.30pm, C4

Troubled detective Peter Wendel. (Image credit: C4)

This stylish Swedish crime series returns following the work of cold case detective Peter Wendel and his unconventional team. It’s everything we’ve come to expect from a Scandi noir drama – dark and intense with a gripping story of murder and corruption. It begins with Peter in a dark place, sidelined at work and struggling to accept that his brother took his own life, because it was suicide, wasn’t it? It definitely wouldn’t be a twisted cover-up that stretches to the very top of the police force, would it?

★★★★ JL

Chloe, 9pm, BBC1

Can Becky keep her true identity from Elliot? (Image credit: BBC)

We know that the determined and ever so slightly bonkers investigation that Becky (Erin Doherty) has undertaken to discover the truth about Chloe’s death is leading her to make dubious decisions, but we can’t help rooting for her! Now, as she’s started secretly romancing Chloe’s grieving widower Elliot (Billy Howle) in her guise as ‘Sasha’, Bristol’s answer to Miss Marple is looking into what Chloe might have been hiding from him… But with Elliot involved, can she stop her two lives from colliding? Continues tomorrow.

★★★★ CC

Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

Dr Samir Hasan helps a patient. (Image credit: ITV)

We’ve warmed to Dr Samir Hasan since he arrived at the Good Karma Hospital at the start of the series, but we always suspected there were more layers lurking beneath that chirpy persona of his. Sure enough, as he and nurse Mari battle to save twins when their mother goes into early labour, he finally opens up about the pain in his past and his decision to come to India. Tinged with both hope and sorrow, it’s a deeply moving episode and a breakout performance for Harki Bhambra as Samir.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Inventing Anna, season 1, Netflix

Julia Garner stars as Anna. (Image credit: Netflix)

In 2017, New York’s wealthiest residents were stunned to learn that police had arrested a German socialite, Anna Delvey, who had made her name by rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous after introducing herself as a millionaire art collector. The nine-part drama, produced by Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy and Bridgerton) and starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna, explores how Delvey – real name Anna Sorokin – managed to trick high society into believing she was a stylish heiress with a trust fund.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Kill Team, Netflix

A conscience-stricken young US soldier (Nat Wolff) in Afghanistan tries to blow the whistle on the atrocities being committed by his unit under the sway of a sociopathic sergeant (Alexander Skarsgård), but comes to realise he is putting his own life on the line. With this chilling fact-based movie, writer-director Dan Krauss revisits the subject of his 2013 documentary about US war crimes in Afghanistan. As a narrative drama, it's not entirely successful, but still packs quite a punch.

Live Sport

Winter Olympics 2022 , from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1

, from 6am, BBC2 & BBC1 Six Nations Rugby Union, Italy v England , 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), ITV

, 2.15pm (k-o 3pm), ITV Premier League, Newcastle United v Aston Villa , 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

, 2pm (k-o 2pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW Premier League, Leicester City v West Ham United, 4pm (k-o 4.30pm), Sky Sports Main Event/NOW

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don't miss Call the Midwife on TV tonight – the epic ending to this episode is not to be missed…

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!