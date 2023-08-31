Watch 1883 & Yellowstone marathon this Labor Day weekend

It's becoming a tradition to be able to spend a long weekend with the Duttons, but the traditional Paramount Network Yellowstone marathon is adding something new — all 10 episodes of 1883. To help celebrate Labor Day in the US, starting Friday, September 1, and running through Monday, September 4, Paramount Network is airing an 1883 & Yellowstone marathon for fans of Taylor Sheridan's western franchise.

Yellowstone takes place in modern day Montana and follows the Dutton family, the owners of one of the largest cattle ranches in the US. However, it is a constant fight to keep the land from various enemies, while also dealing with complicated relationships within the family. Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley and Gil Birmingham star in the series.

1883, meanwhile, is a prequel series, telling the story of how the first Duttons came to Montana. This limited series stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett. It originally was a Paramount Plus original series, available exclusively on the streaming platform, but all 10 episodes aired on Paramount Network over the summer of 2023 and could now be a recurring addition to holiday Yellowstone marathons. (They may need a whole week if they ever add 1923 as part of the marathon as well.)

Paramount Network kicks off the marathon on Friday, September 1, at 1 pm, airing all 10 episodes of 1883 back to back into the early hours of Saturday, September 2. Yellowstone then takes the torch starting at 10 am on Saturday, starting with its series premiere. Save for some local programming before sunrise, Paramount Network will be devoted to airing all Yellowstone episodes from season 1 through where things left off with Yellowstone season 5.

Here is a full breakdown of the 1883 & Yellowstone marathon schedule:

Friday, September 1

1 pm-2 am (September 2): 1883

Saturday, September 2

10 am-4 am (September 3): Yellowstone season 1 to Yellowstone season 2 episode 7

Sunday, September 3

10 am-2:30 am (September 4): Yellowstone season 2 episode 8 to Yellowstone season 4 episode 3

Monday, September 4

10 am-2 am (September 5): Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 to Yellowstone season 5 episode 8

You must have access to Paramount Network to watch the 1883 & Yellowstone marathon. The cable channel is available through traditional pay-TV packages as well as live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you want to catch up with these shows at your own pace, Yellowstone seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Peacock, while 1883 is available on Paramount Plus.