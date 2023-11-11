How to watch ATP Finals 2023: live stream tennis online from anywhere

As Novak Djokovic sets off in pursuit of a record seventh ATP title this Sunday, November 12, Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his ATP Finals debut. If the intergenerational rivals end up meeting at Pala Alpitour in Turin this week, many expect it to be with the trophy and World No.1 status on the line.

You can watch the 2023 ATP Finals on the Tennis Channel in the US, Prime Video in the UK, and beIN Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch ATP Finals live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Despite turning 36 in May and managing his minutes sternly, Djokovic's 2023 season has been off the charts.

The Serb has played such little tennis that of all the ATP Finals contenders, only the debutant Holger Rune – who qualified by the finest of margins – has won fewer matches than him this year, yet Djokovic still triumphed at the Australian Open, the French Open, the US Open, and three tournaments besides.

The one major he missed out on was Wimbledon, which Alcaraz wrestled out of his grasp in one of the greatest finals of all time. Those two have been so outstanding that poor Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have been left in the shade, despite clinching five and four titles, respectively, this season.

If you're a keen tennis fan, you'll want to know how to watch 2023 ATP Finals live streams. We've got all the information on that below.

How to watch ATP Finals 2023 in the US

In the US, the 2023 ATP Finals are being shown live on Tennis Channel, with singles action typically starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT each day. If you already have the channel on cable, you're all set. If you’ve cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services, Tennis Channel is available through the live TV streaming services Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. US subscribers can also watch ATP Finals tennis on Tennis Channel Plus, which costs $109.99 per year and lets you live stream numerous tournaments throughout the season. Remember, if you're currently away from the States but don't want to miss any of the ATP Finals action, get a VPN so you won't be geo-blocked from your regular service.

How to watch ATP Finals 2023 in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK can watch the ATP Finals on Prime Video. Singles play typically starting at 1.30pm UK each day. An Amazon Prime subscription, which include access to Prime Video, costs £8.99 monthly or £95 annually but new users get a 30-day free trial. Prime Video is mainly known for movies and TV shows, but it also dabbles in live sport, including tennis, rugby and even Premier League soccer.

How to watch ATP Finals 2023 in Australia

The 2023 ATP Finals is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia. The bad news is that singles play typically starts at 12.30am AEDT, though the late singles matches get underway at the more reasonable time of 7am. Either way though, you are going to have to lose some sleep to tune in. beIN Sports costs $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year, with either option offering you a 7-day FREE trial. You can use the beIN Sports Connect app to watch ATP Finals live streams online.

How to watch ATP Finals 2023 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the the ATP Finals, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

ATP Finals 2023 schedule

(All times ET)

Sunday, November 12

6am - Doubles round-robin

8.30am - Singles round-robin

12.30pm - Doubles round-robin

3pm - Singles round-robin

Monday, November 13

6am - Doubles round-robin

8.30am - Singles round-robin

12.30pm - Doubles round-robin

3pm - Singles round-robin

Tuesday, November 14

6am - Doubles round-robin

8.30am - Singles round-robin

12.30pm - Doubles round-robin

3pm - Singles round-robin

Wednesday, November 15

6am - Doubles round-robin

8.30am - Singles round-robin

12.30pm - Doubles round-robin

3pm - Singles round-robin

Thursday, November 16

6am - Doubles round-robin

8.30am - Singles round-robin

12.30pm - Doubles round-robin

3pm - Singles round-robin

Friday, November 17

6am - Doubles round-robin

8.30am - Singles round-robin

12pm - Doubles round-robin

2.30pm - Singles round-robin

Saturday, November 18

6am - Doubles semi-final 1

8.30am - Singles semi-final 1

12.30pm - Doubles semi-final 2

3pm - Singles semi-final 2

Sunday, November 19