How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 online and on TV

Four hard-working farmers swap Tinder for reality TV in Farmer Wants a Wife season 2. The hit dating show premieres on February 1, with the likes of 42-year-old team roper Ty and 27-year-old first-gen farmer Mitchell looking for love.

You can watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 in the US on Fox, Hulu or a variety of streaming services. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles, Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 attempts to show 32 single women "what it is really like to live as ranchers do — from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and baling hay."

Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers meet the crop of urban beauties who fancy a change of pace. Will Mitchell, whose parents and brothers went into white-collar careers, share the most common ground with his suitors from the get-go? And will divorced father (and adrenaline junkie) Ty may prove more difficult to tame?

Here's how to watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 in the US

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 is being aired by Fox in the US at 9 pm ET/PT on Thursdays, starting February 1.

Most cable packages carry Fox, and so do most live TV streaming services for cord cutters. You can access Fox through Sling TV's Blue plan, for example, with plans starting at $45 per month with your first month half-price.

Fubo is a more expensive (starting at $79.99 per month) but much more comprehensive service, offering Fox and over 150 other channels even on its most basic plan. Plus, there's a seven-day free trial.

Episodes of Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 are also set to be shown by streaming service Hulu the day after they air on Fox. Hulu plans start at $7.99 a month, with a 30-day free trial available for new users. Or get access via the Disney Bundle from $9.99 a month.

Can I watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 in the UK?

There's been no announcement yet regarding Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 coming to UK TV screens. A British version of the show is credited with popularizing the format, though it never caught on in the UK.

That means US folk who have crossed the Atlantic and want to watch Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 like they would at home have no option but to use a VPN.

Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 premieres on US screens on Thursday, February 1 at 9 pm ET / PT — immediately after Next Level Chef season 3. Subsequent episodes will air in the same slot each week.

Watch a trailer for Farmer Wants a Wife season 2 right here.