How to watch France vs South Africa: live stream Rugby World Cup 2023 game online

The last of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals is set to be a fascinating encounter, as hosts France take on reigning champions South Africa for a place in the last four. Les Bleus won all four Pool games, while the Springboks were edged out by Ireland and finished second in Pool B.

France vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup is airing for free in the UK, on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch France vs South Africa live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Seen as one of the favourites before the World Cup began, France have excelled on home soil, sweeping aside New Zealand and Uruguay before dishing out commanding victories over Namibia and Italy. Even the injury to influential captain Antoine Dupont was handled masterfully and the scrum-half is now set to return to action against the Boks at the Stade de France.

The hosts look likely to be without hooker Julien Marchand due to a hamstring injury but the return of the world-class Dupont will have the French fans excited. The 26-year-old was sensational in the win over New Zealand during the pool stage and has the ability to dictate play even against the best sides in world rugby.

While confidence is high in the French camp, there will be decisions to make for South Africa whose decision to pack the bench against Ireland with seven forwards failed to have the desired impact. Coach Jacques Nienaber must decide whether to change tact against the home side, while there are also question marks over whether Handre Pollard returns to the team in place of Mannie Libbok.

The previous clash between the two teams saw France come away with a 30-26 victory in Paris last November and the challengers will be determined to make sure they once again beat the champions.

It should be a thrilling tie so you’ll want to watch France vs South Africa. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch France vs South Africa in Ireland for free

RTÉ and Virgin Media are the destinations for fans in Ireland wanting to watch the 2023 Rugby World Cup. France vs South Africa will be shown live and for free on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick off is at 8pm UK. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV licence to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

How to watch France vs South Africa in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the exclusive broadcaster for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so you'll be able to watch France vs South Africa– along with every other game – on one of the various ITV-branded channels. This game is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15 pm UK, ahead of the 8 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch France vs South Africa in the US

Thanks to a partnership between World Rugby and NBC Sports, the broadcaster is the exclusive home for the Rugby World Cup games – including France vs South Africa, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

You can sign in to Peacock, which starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Rugby World Cup games.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the minute, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the France vs South Africa live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

How to watch France vs South Africa in Australia

In Australia, you've got two options for watching the Rugby World Cup. Firstly, online streaming service Stan Sport is showing every single game – including France vs South Africa. The match kicks off on Monday, October 16 at 6 am AEST, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

Beyond this fixture, Channel Nine will be showing the World Cup final and they'll also be streaming on 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the France vs South Africa live stream from Rugby World Cup 2023.

How to watch France vs South Africa everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Rugby World Cup, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Rugby World Cup 2023 tournament even if it is not directly broadcasting where you are. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch.

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures

Knockout stage

Saturday, October 14

QF1: Wales vs Argentina

QF2: Ireland vs New Zealand

Sunday, October 15

QF3: England vs Fiji

QF4: France vs South Africa

Friday, October 20

SF1: QF1 winner vs QF2 winner

Saturday, October 21

SF2: QF3 winner vs QF4 winner

Friday, October 27

Bronze Final: SF1 loser vs SF2 loser

Saturday, October 28

Final: SF1 winner vs SF2 winner

Rugby World Cup 2023 questions

Where does the Rugby World Cup take place? The Rugby World Cup 2023 is being hosted by France, with nine different locations around the country hosting rugby games:

Stade de Framce in Saint-Denis, capacity 80,698

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, capacity 67,394

Stade Lyon-Décines in Décines-Charpieu, capacity 59,186

Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, capacity 50,186

Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, capacity 42,115

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, capacity 41,965

Stade de Nice in Nice, 35,624

Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, capacity 35,322

Stadium Municipa in Toulouse, capacity 33,150

Which teams are in the Rugby World Cup? 20 teams started out in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, with each split into four groups of five in the first stage of the tournament. That has now been whittled down to just eight teams: England, Ireland, Wales, Fiji, France, South Africa, Argentina, and New Zealand.

Group A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Uruguay

Namibia

Group B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Tonga

Romania

Group C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Georgia

Portugal

Group D

England

Japan

Argentina

Samoa

Chile