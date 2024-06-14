How to watch the Hungary vs Switzerland Euro 2024 match online or on TV for free

After Friday night's UEFA Euros 2024 opener, the tournament immediately ramps up with three games on Saturday, June 15. They start with Hungary vs Switzerland at 2 pm BST / 9 am ET, with both teams in pursuit of a spot in the last 16.

Football fans in the UK or New Zealand can watch all the Euros, including Hungary vs Switzerland, for FREE on ITVX in the former and TVNZ in the latter. Don't worry if you're abroad when the games are taking place, though, because you can watch Euro 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It may not be the most glamorous sounding match-up of this year's tournament, but Group A is looking like one of the hardest to call. With hosts Germany faraway favorites, there isn't much to pick between Hungary, Switzerland and Scotland.

Indeed, only seven FIFA World Ranking places separate this fixture's teams, and Hungary came through their qualifying group without losing a single game. Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai may only be 23, but he's seen as a generational talent and his name can be heard flatteringly muttered in the same breath as Ferenc Puskas. Much is expected of a young man with already 12 international goals from 42 caps.

A Xherdan Shaqiri-inspired Switzerland muscled their way through to the quarter-finals three years ago, taking France's scalp and almost doing likewise to Spain. But their form is poor coming to Germany and disquiet in the camp between captain Granit Xhaka and coach Murat Yakin may threaten to derail their campaign.

This one could go either way — here's how to watch the Hungary vs Switzerland UEFA Euros match online or on TV.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland online and on TV in the UK

The BBC and ITV are sharing Euro matches between them, but the Hungary vs Switzerland match will play on ITV1. Coverage begins at 1.15 pm UK / 8.15 am ET but the match itself kicks off at 2 pm UK / 9 am ET.

If you can't or won't be able to watch the match on broadcast TV, you can use ITV's streaming service ITVX. This online service lets you stream from ITV's various channels over the internet, and we've got a guide on how to watch live TV on ITVX.

ITV1 is, of course, free to stream if you pay your licence fee. This includes ITVX.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland online and on TV in the US

The rights to broadcast the Euros 2024 (and other UEFA matches) in the US falls to Fox, and its sports channels are showing many of the games in the tournament.

However, Hungary vs Switzerland is not one that is being broadcast by Fox's linear channels. Instead, you'll need Fubo (starting at $79.99 per month) or Spanish language streamer Vix.

Kick-off for this game is at 9 am ET / 6 am PT with coverage likely beginning slightly ahead of that.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in Australia

You'll have to subscribe to Optus Sport to watch Hungary vs Switzerland and all the rest of the Euros matches. Optus is the official broadcaster for the tournament in Australia. Kick-off for this one is at 11 pm AEST.

You can access Optus Sports for $24.99 per month or $199 for an entire year's subscription. However if you're an Optus customer you can get a discounted monthly price at $6.99 each month.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland in New Zealand

You won't need to pay to watch Hungary vs Switzerland, or any of the other 2024 Euros matches, if you live in New Zealand.

That's because they'll all be shown on TVNZ, which hosts many football streams and has also built towards the event with a weekly show called Road to Euro 2024.

You can find TVNZ's football coverage here, with kick-off for this one at 1 am NZT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

How to watch Hungary vs Switzerland online everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Hungary vs Switzerland match and the rest of the Euros, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows, events or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!