How to watch Medvedev vs Zverev: live stream Australian Open 2024 semi-final free online

Two of men's tennis current best players — and two of its fiercest rivals — go head-to-head in the second semi-final at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, as Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev meet on Friday, January 26.

You can watch Medvedev vs Zverev in the US, UK and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on because you can watch Medvedev vs Zverev live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Both players must have breathed a sigh of relief when they saw that they'd be in the opposite side of the draw to Novak Djokovic at this year's first Grand Slam, although neither has exactly had a cakewalk through to Friday's semi-final.

Two-time Australian Open finalist Medvedev comes into this one after prevailing in a ding-dong five-set epic against Hubert Hurkacz. Although an even bigger scare came right back in the second round when he went two sets down against Finnish youngster Emil Ruusuvuori. The Russian eventually got the better of him in the early hours of the morning.

Medvedev must surely still rue the golden opportunity he had of getting his hands on the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, when he took a two-set lead over Rafa Nadal in the 2022 final. He'll be desperate to overcome Zverev and have a third shot at this Slam.

The German hasn't always looked convincing at Melbourne Park this year (including two five-setters of his own), but the dominant victory over Carlos Alacaraz in the quarters suggested a player who has really located his A-game. Zverev's current tally of one Grand Slam final — the US Open back in 2020 — feels underwhelming for a player of such prodigious talent. Can he add to it this week?

If you like your tennis played hard between two players with an obvious disdain for one another, then Medvedev vs Zverev is one not to be missed. Their bubbling feud was played out for all to see in Netflix's Break Point documentary series.

If you're looking for your best options to get a Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev live stream, we have all the details you need on this page. Including how to watch Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Medvedev vs Zverev for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch Australian Open matches like Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev for FREE. This match-up is expected to start at around 7.30 pm AEDT, assuming there are no delays.

You can tune in to Channel 9 or the streaming service 9Now, which has live streams of ongoing matches, as well as highlights for each of the matches that have already taken place.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch Australian Open tennis from abroad.

How to watch Medvedev vs Zverev in the US

The Medvedev vs Zverev semi-final will take place on Friday, January 26 with an expected start time of 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT in the US.

Our top recommendation for catching Medvedev vs Zverev and other Australian Open matches would be to use the streaming service ESPN Plus. It's covering every single serve, smash and volley of the tournament and, according to ESPN, its streaming service "will stream all rounds on all courts live". Simple!

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for a subscription, but many people sign up via the Disney Bundle, which offers it alongside Hulu and Disney Plus from just $14.99 per month.

If you have cable, then you'll also be able to watch Medvedev vs Zverev live on ESPN2. Alternatively, stream ESPN2 through various live TV streaming services.

DirecTV offers it in its Entertainment package for $79.99 per month (or its higher tiers), Fubo has it in the basic Pro package at $79.99 per month (or through its 7-day free trial), and Sling TV has it in its Orange plan from $40 per month (or its Orange + Blue package which is $55 per month) and half-price for your first month.

How to watch Medvedev vs Zverev in the UK

To watch Australian Open matches in the UK, you'll have to have either Eurosport on your TV package or to sign up to Discovery Plus.

For the latter, you'll need the Standard Discovery Plus plan (as opposed to Basic), which costs £6.99 a month and has no annual option (something that's worth emphasizing, seeing as the Basic plan does offer an annual option, but won't let you watch the tennis).

What time does Medvedev vs Zverev match begin?

Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev is slated to start at 7.30 pm AEDT local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT on Friday, January 26.

Although some earlier rounds often see scheduled start times get moved back owing to prior matches running for longer, that's unlikely to happen at this stage of the tournament.

All you need to know about Medvedev vs Zverev

What court is Medvedev vs Zverev on? Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev will take place at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena — the venue's main court. Named for Australia's multi-Grand Slam winning tennis player Rod Laver who dominated the men's game in the 1960s, it holds just shy of 15,000 fans (14,820 to be precises) and was the first ever tennis venue to feature a retractable roof when it was completed and opened in 1988.

What is the Medvedev vs Zverev head-to-head record? Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev's bitter rivalry has played out over 18 matches, with the Russian victorious on eleven occasions. Strangely, they've yet to meet in a Grand Slam, although Medvedev has a 3-2 advantage in ATP Finals encounters. The last time they met was in last November's Finals where Medvedev won in straight sets. Played: 18

Medvedev won: 11

Zverev won: 7