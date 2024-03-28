Taskmaster returns on March 28 to put a brand new crop of comedians through a series of ridiculous challenges in a bid to crown a season 17 champion. Lord Greg Davies will preside with Little Alex Horne at his side.

You can watch for FREE in the UK on the Channel 4 streaming service. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on, because you can watch Taskmaster season 17 from anywhere with a VPN .

As ever, there’s a new cohort of celebs taking on the tasks this season. This year's bunch includes Inside No. 9 co-creator Steve Pemberton; Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed; Sophie Willan, most recently seen in the BBC’s Time; co-host of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast Joanne McNally and Radio 5 Live DJ John Robins.

As for what we can expect from the tasks this season? Judging by the trailer there’ll be wild swimming, rubber gloves and a few random projectiles among the usual surreal antics.

Feeling up to the task? Read on for how to watch Taskmaster season 17 online and from anywhere, we’ve got all the information you need below.

How to watch Taskmaster season 17 in the UK for free

Taskmaster airs in the UK on Thursdays at 9 pm UK, starting March 28, on both Channel 4 and its streaming service. It's a free service, but you can upgrade to the premium tier for £3.99 per month or £39.99 per year, which will get you ad-free streaming and early access to some shows, such as recent hits, Big Boys and The Couple Next Door.

For Taskmaster fans, that's also where you'll find international versions from New Zealand and Sweden, the Champion of Champions and New Year's Treat specials and the family-friendly 'bleeped' edition of the show.

If you're looking for more global versions of the show, you can try the Taskmaster SuperMax Plus streaming service which has iterations from Norway, Denmark, France, Portugal and more. It'll set you back £5.99 a month, but offers a 7-day FREE trial.

If you're trying to access Channel 4 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Check out the full instructions for doing so further down this page.

How to watch Taskmaster season 17 in the US for free

Taskmaster has had a number of homes in the US, but as of 2023's season 16, new episodes land on YouTube for FREE 24 hours after their UK premiere.

The other option is Taskmaster's own streaming service which gets you access to the UK series (including season 17) and international versions ad-free for $5.99 a month (after a 7-day FREE trial).

US citizens travelling in the UK trying to watch Taskmaster on YouTube may need a VPN to access the streaming service. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Taskmaster season 17 in Australia for free

While some older seasons of the gameshow are available on SBS On Demand Down Under, Aussies can catch new episodes from Taskmaster season 17 for FREE on YouTube twenty-four hours after their UK broadcast.

Taskmaster SuperMax Plus is your other option, which gets you all things Taskmaster UK and international, ad-free, for AUD$5.99 per month (after a 7-day FREE trial).

Aussies abroad trying to access SBS On Demand may need a VPN. We've got all the details you need for that here.

How to watch Taskmaster season 17 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Taskmaster on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

When is Taskmaster season 17 out? Taskmaster season 17 will air every Thursday for ten weeks (full episode guide below) at 9 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT / 8 am AEDT (Fri) on Channel 4 and its free streaming service in the UK, starting March 28. Globally, it'll land on YouTube at the same time the following day, starting Friday, March 29.

Taskmaster season 17 episode guide

Episode 1: "Grappling With My Life" – Thursday, March 28

All you need to know about Taskmaster season 17

Taskmaster season 17 trailer

Who are the contestants for Taskmaster S17? The confirmed contestants for Taskmasters 17th season are: Joanne McNally

John Robins

Nick Mohammed

Sophie Willan

Steve Pemberton

What is Taskmaster? Original conceived by comedian Alex Horne for the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Taskmaster later evolved in to its current television format after being commissioned by UK comedy channel Dave and recruiting Greg Davies to host alongside Horne.



The show aired its first season in 2015 and remained on Dave for nine seasons until moving to Channel 4 in 2020 where another six seasons and counting have aired. There are also semi-regular Champion of Champions specials that see previous winners go head to head and New Years Treat episodes that are broadcast over the festive season.



The general format of the show sees five celebrities (usually comedians) invited to the Taskmaster house where they complete a series of absurd challenges (or 'tasks'). Davies judges their performance, handing out points accordingly, with the contestant with the most points declared that season's winner.

Who are the hosts of Taskmaster? Alex Horne The Taskmaster creator and comedian has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, led Channel 4 comedy The Horne Section Television Programme and hosted the US Taskmaster remake. Greg Davies Outside of Taskmaster, Davies is best know for playing Mr Gilbert in classic Channel 4 sitcom The Inbetweeners and it's follow-up films as well as Cuckoo and Man Down. He also writes, and stars in, BBC black comedy The Cleaner.