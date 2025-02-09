Watch The Floor season 3 premiere immediately after the Super Bowl tonight, February 9

When the whistle blows on Super Bowl LIX you won’t have to change the channel to keep those competitive juices flowing, as Fox is offering viewers a special post-Super Bowl airing of The Floor season 3’s premiere episode immediately following the game broadcast on Sunday, February 9.

An exact start time isn’t known right now as the game could run longer than anticipated, but TV Guide has The Floor season 3 premiere starting at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Floor has become a very popular game show on Fox. Hosted by Rob Lowe, it sees 100 contestants face-off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their personal field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. The final contestant standing walks away with a “life-changing” cash prize.

Fans won’t have to wait long for The Floor season 3 to continue after its special premiere on February 9, as the show will start airing new episodes on its traditional night of Wednesdays starting on February 12 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Fox was not short of options for on shows it could give the coveted post-Super Bowl spot to. In addition to The Floor season 3 this week will see the premiere of The Masked Singer season 13 (airing ahead of The Floor on Wednesdays) and the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition show Next Level Chef season 4 on Thursday, February 13. Fox is also calling the all new episode of its drama Rescue: HI-Surf a “Super Week” special episode.

In order to watch The Floor season 3 premiere (or any of the new Fox shows airing this week), you have a handful of viewing options. A traditional pay-TV provider, TV antenna or live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) will allow you to watch the game show live when it airs. If you’ve cut the cord from live TV or miss the special premiere when it originally airs, you can stream The Floor on-demand on Hulu, with all of the latest episodes available the day after they air on Fox (so in this case, Monday, February 10).

Here’s a quick preview of The Floor season 3:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

First Look at Season 3 of The Floor With Rob Lowe | FOX TV - YouTube Watch On

Again, The Floor season 3 premieres immediately following Fox’s Super Bowl coverage (estimated for 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT) on February 9, with new episodes then premiering weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET/PT starting February 12.