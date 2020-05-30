Watch Woodley-Burns livestream in UFC Fight Night tonight on ESPN and ESPN+

Source: UFC (Image credit: UFC)

Since the return to action in the octagon, UFC has focused on putting together close, competitive fights and this weekend continues that mission. A former champion looks for his spot to earn a chance to regain his title, facing a fighter who recently moved back up in weight to better challenge himself. You can live stream this UFC Fight Night, featuring two top Welterweight fighters, and fill your Saturday night with sports action by watching Woodley vs. Burns in UFC Fight Night , available on both ESPN and ESPN Plus (ESPN+).

When is UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns?

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns is broadcasting from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 30. UFC was awaiting a vote by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and the decision came that allowed this event to happen in the state. This Fight Night is available on both ESPN and ESPN+, with the Prelims starting at 6 p.m. Eastern time and the Main Card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns — The Main Event Preview

Source: @TWoodley on Instagram (Image credit: @TWoodley on Instagram)

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) is the top ranked welterweight contender, and all he wants is a chance to reclaim his championship belt. Woodley hasn't fought since he lost his title to current champion Kamaru Usman over a year ago at UFC 235. Woodley saw one fight lost due to injury, and another cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Before losing to Usman, Tyron reigned as the welterweight champion for almost three years, including two back to back title fights against Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. Through it all, Woodley has stayed on the Top Pound-for-Pound rankings, so he's hoping one win could put him back in the cage with Usman.

Gilbert Burns (18-3) is the sixth ranked welterweight fighter, but he's only been back up at this weight class for a few months. Burns has fought the majority of his UFC career as a lightweight even though he started out as a welterweight.

Watch Tyron Woodley in action in this Free Fight against Robbie Lawler back in UFC 201.

Since he moved back up in weight, he's 3-0 including two wins in back to back months last fall. At lightweight he had success, but was unable to crack the highest levels after three losses in four years. Now he's ready to put his undefeated welterweight record on the line, and a win over Woodley could propel him up into the top five rankings.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns?

You can watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns as part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Woodley and Burns. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

You can also see UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. We have all the details on every major service, so you can compare and select your best option.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV Cable in a rear naked choke



ESPN & UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns live streaming straight to you.



Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. ESPN is on Hulu, which means UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns will be online on Hulu.



View

Sling TV - Sling Orange

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $55 a month after a free trial

$55 a month after a free trial * UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.

AT&T TV Now UFC goes Mobile



The Plus Plan brings you UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns.



AT&T TV Now has a long list of channels in their lineup. The Plus Plan has ESPN so you can access the UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns on YouTube TV: Yes, with ESPN.

YouTube TV Tap Play. Don't Tapout.



OK Google, Watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns



YouTube TV is one of the easiest streaming services to understand, with a single plan, a ton of channels — including ESPN for UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Schedule and Fight Card

Here's the schedule for this UFC Fight Night airing on ESPN and ESPN+. (All time Eastern)

Prelims 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Main Card 9 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+

Post Show 11:30 p.m., ESPN+

The full fight card, as always subject to change, is as follows:

Main Card

Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) vs. Gilbert Burns (18-3)

Blagov Ivanov (18-3) vs. Augusto Sakai (14-1-1)

Kevin Holland (17-5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (11-1)

Roosevelt Roberts (9-1) vs. Brok Weaver (15-4)

Mackenzie Dern (7-1) vs. Hannah Cifers (10-4)

Prelims

Katlyn Chookagian (13-3) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (8-1)

Billy Quarantillo (13-2) vs. Spike Carlyle (9-1)

Jamahal Hill (7-0) vs. Klidson Abreu (15-4)

Tim Elliott (16-10-1) vs. Brandon Royval (10-4)

Louis Smolka (16-6) vs. Casey Kenney (13-2-1)

Chris Gutierrez (14-3-1) vs. Vince Morales (9-4)

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns

UFC FIght Night: Woodley vs. Burns will be available to stream in the ESPN app. You'll use the same app for this event, whether you are watching using ESPN+ or a Live TV streaming login for the ESPN channel.

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of UFC pay per view events , including the next big pay per view of UFC 250 Nunes vs. Spencer on May 7. The service also has more UFC Fight Night events like this one, including some that are exclusive to the service. ESPN+ has tons of great sports content, including the full "30 for 30" library, and the ESPN app is where you go to watch ESPN+ games and events.

Learn how to watch ESPN+ on your TV

The ESPN app can be installed on the most popular devices, including iPhones and iPads and Android devices . You can also get the ESPN app on major streaming platforms and game consoles such as Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. Or you can watch ESPN+ on your TV using your phone with support for either Chromecast or AirPlay .

How much will UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns cost?

If you choose to watch UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns on ESPN+, it will cost $5 a month, or $50 for a one year subscription. You are able to cancel at any time. ESPN+ used to offer a free trial , but they no longer do. The service gives users access to plenty of sports including tons of UFC fight cards. Sign up for ESPN+ today, and you can see this UFC Fight Night on May 30 with Woodley vs. Burns .

If you choose to watch this night of fights on ESPN, you might be able to snag a free trial to one of the variety of Live TV streaming services that include ESPN. Hulu is one option with a one week free trial , and it includes a lot more to try during your free week.