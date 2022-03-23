What on TV For Wednesday, March 23

Top picks tonight

Survivor

Survivor continues tonight. Tonight one tribe attempts to recover after drawing a line in the sand at tribal council. Also, a castaway goes on a journey and must make a decision that could change their game.

Watch Survivor at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Beyond the Edge

On a new Beyond the Edge tonight, after attempting to sleep through a fierce rainstorm their first night in the jungle, three celebs step up as captains to lead their teams through the "Sooner than Ladder" adventure challenge.

Watch Beyond the Edge at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The Masked Singer

On a new episode of The Masked Singer, "Group A" returns when the three finalists perform for one final time. Two will be unmasked and only one will move on to the finale.

Watch The Masked Singer at 8pm ET/PT on Fox.

Good Sam

Tonight on a new episode of Good Sam, when Amy Taylor is admitted to the hospital accompanied by her sister, Gretchen, with signs of premature heart disease, Dr. Sam Griffith discovers a deeper medical mystery.

Watch Good Sam at 10 pm ET/PT on CBS.

A Million Little Things

On a new A Million Little Things, Maggie's radio show is a proven success, yet she faces an uphill battle when her beliefs do not align with the station owners.

Watch A Million Little Things at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Domino Masters

This week, four new teams of domino enthusiasts face off in an unbelievable domino toppling and chain reaction tournament with time travel themes on Domino Masters.

Watch Domino Masters at 9 pm ET/PT on Fox.