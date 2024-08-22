What time is The Daily Show on tonight, August 22?

US news outlets have been focused on Chicago this week as the city hosts the Democratic National Convention. So have the news comedy outlets, including The Daily Show, which has been conducting its episodes this week from Chicago. That includes tonight, Thursday, August 22, as the DNC is set to conclude. But The Daily Show won't be airing at its usual 11 pm ET/PT time slot.

Instead, The Daily Show is going to be starting a half hour later, at 11:30 pm ET/PT and will be live for Eastern and Central Time Zones so that it can provide complete coverage of the final night of the DNC, when Vice President Kamala Harris is going to officially accept the Democratic nomination for president and give a speech.

And if you were wondering why Jon Stewart was not on the show on Monday, August 19, as has been his spot since he returned to help cover the election, that's because they are bringing him in to close out The Daily Show's convention coverage with the August 22 live episode.

In addition to being live, TV Guide has tonight's The Daily Show episode lasting for an hour. No guests have been announced at the time of publication, but you can keep an eye on The Daily Show's social media channels to see if they share who will be showing up ahead of the show.

The Daily Show has been hosting episodes from the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture in Chicago all week with its roster of correspondents taking turns emceeing the show and reporting from the convention. They're not the only late-night comedy show to do that: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has been live all week from Chicago for special DNC coverage, which also continues on August 22.

To watch The Daily Show's live episode on August 22 you must have access to Comedy Central, either through a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV or YouTube TV. If you aren't able to watch the show when it airs live, then it'll be available to stream on Paramount Plus starting Friday, August 23.