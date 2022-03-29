It's the end of the line for Holby City, but will Jac survive?

The moment that Holby City fans have been dreading has finally arrived because tonight's episode of the much-loved BBC medical drama is the last one. But what time is the last episode of Holby City on tonight?

After 23 years of explosive drama, heart-stopping surgeries and some very tangled love affairs, the series brings us an emotional finale that will satisfy loyal fans.

Following on from last week's intense, risky operation to remove Jac Naylor’s (Rosie Marcel) brain tumour, emotions are running high, as everyone involved - including Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley) and Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) - considers what’s next. But can they save their beloved Jac before the doors of Holby City close for good?

Tonight's episode is one you definitely don't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know about the Holby City finale...

What time is the last episode of Holby City on tonight?

The last ever Holby City airs Tuesday, March 29 at 7.50pm on BBC One.

You will also be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer once the episode has aired.

Can Elliot save Jac? (Image credit: BBC)

What happens in the last ever Holby City?

Jac’s protege Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) performs her first surgery on a beating heart, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) makes a decision about where his heart lies, and the team rally around Reverend Lexy, as she faces an uncertain future...

Of course, it just wouldn’t be a fitting finale to a long-running drama without some old faces returning.

Before the credits roll, many of Holby’s best-loved characters make a special appearance. Among the guest stars are Chizzy Akudolu, Hugh Quarshie, Catherine Russell, Jemma Redgrave, and Luke Roberts - better known as Jac’s first true love, Joseph Byrne!

Nicky performs the trickiest surgery of her career in the last ever Holby City. (Image credit: BBC)

Will Jac die in Holby City?

Last week's penultimate episode saw Jac's close friends and colleagues perform a risky operation to try and remove her brain tumour, but things didn't quite go to plan when the tumour turned out to be bigger than anyone expected.

Not only that, but Max and Elliot also faced a race against time to get the operation done before Jac had a stroke on the operating table. After waking from the operation, Jac assumed all had gone to plan and was flooded with relief that she'd survived the risky surgery. However, it was left to Elliot to tell Jac that they couldn't remove all the tumour.

So with her life still in grave danger, will Elliot and his team manage to find another way to save their beloved Jac? Or is this the end of the line for her, as well as the BBC medical drama?

Is Jac's time up? (Image credit: BBC)

