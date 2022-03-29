What time is the last episode of Holby City on tonight?
By Claire Crick published
What time is the last episode of Holby City on tonight? Here is everything you need to know.
The moment that Holby City fans have been dreading has finally arrived because tonight's episode of the much-loved BBC medical drama is the last one. But what time is the last episode of Holby City on tonight?
After 23 years of explosive drama, heart-stopping surgeries and some very tangled love affairs, the series brings us an emotional finale that will satisfy loyal fans.
Following on from last week's intense, risky operation to remove Jac Naylor’s (Rosie Marcel) brain tumour, emotions are running high, as everyone involved - including Elliot Hope (Paul Bradley) and Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher (Alex Walkinshaw) - considers what’s next. But can they save their beloved Jac before the doors of Holby City close for good?
Tonight's episode is one you definitely don't want to miss. Here's everything you need to know about the Holby City finale...
The last ever Holby City airs Tuesday, March 29 at 7.50pm on BBC One.
You will also be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer once the episode has aired.
What happens in the last ever Holby City?
Jac’s protege Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) performs her first surgery on a beating heart, Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) makes a decision about where his heart lies, and the team rally around Reverend Lexy, as she faces an uncertain future...
Of course, it just wouldn’t be a fitting finale to a long-running drama without some old faces returning.
Before the credits roll, many of Holby’s best-loved characters make a special appearance. Among the guest stars are Chizzy Akudolu, Hugh Quarshie, Catherine Russell, Jemma Redgrave, and Luke Roberts - better known as Jac’s first true love, Joseph Byrne!
Will Jac die in Holby City?
Last week's penultimate episode saw Jac's close friends and colleagues perform a risky operation to try and remove her brain tumour, but things didn't quite go to plan when the tumour turned out to be bigger than anyone expected.
Not only that, but Max and Elliot also faced a race against time to get the operation done before Jac had a stroke on the operating table. After waking from the operation, Jac assumed all had gone to plan and was flooded with relief that she'd survived the risky surgery. However, it was left to Elliot to tell Jac that they couldn't remove all the tumour.
So with her life still in grave danger, will Elliot and his team manage to find another way to save their beloved Jac? Or is this the end of the line for her, as well as the BBC medical drama?
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
