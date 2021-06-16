What's Coming to Hulu in July 2021

Hulu is kicking off July with Summer of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s debut as a filmmaker. The documentary film is part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back as Bill & Ted in Bill & Ted Face the Music on July 2nd, and Season 2 of the BAFTA award-winning series This Way Up debuts on the streamer on July 9. That is set after the events of the first season of the Hulu Original with things in flux for Aine and her sister, Shona. Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which as it turns out might not be the best idea.

And On July 9, Hulu is also debuting Barb & Star Go To Visit Del Mar. From the creators of Bridesmaids, the film follows lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever.

Here’s the full rundown of everything that Hulu has in store of July:

July 1

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 7 (MTV)

127 Hours (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

68 Kill (2017)

78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene (2017)

A Ciambra (2018)

The Adventures of Hercules (1985)

Almost Human (2014)

Alpha & Omega: Legend Of The Saw Toothed (2014)

American Gun (2005)

An Acceptable Loss (2019)

Australia (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Band Aid (2017)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Best Man (1999)

Better Living Through Chemistry (2014)

Big Fish (2003)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

Blue Sky (1994)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Breakdown (1997)

Bruno (2009)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack II (1988)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

Caveman (1981)

Chaplin (1992)

Chuck (2017)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (2017)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Condemned (2007)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

The Conversation (1974)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

The Cured (2018)

Dangerous Minds (1995)

Dealin' With Idiots (2013)

Dealt (2017)

Dear White People (2014)

Donnybrook (2019)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me (2014)

Eliminators (2016)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

The Face of Love (2014)

Factotum (2006)

Fargo (1996)

The Feels (2017)

Fired Up! (2009)

Foxfire (1996)

Frank Serpico (2017)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Free To Run (2016)

From Paris with Love (2010)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

The Gift (2000)

Gimme the Loot (2013)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Gorp (1980)

Graduation (2017)

Grandma (2015)

Hellions (2015)

Hideaway (1995)

House of the Dead (2003)

House of the Dead 2 (2006)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Housesitter (1992)

I Daniel Blake (2017)

I Do...Until I Don't (2017)

I Remember You (2017)

Ice Age (2002)

In The Cut (2003)

Indignation (2016)

Intermission (2004)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Johnny English (2003)

Knowing (2009)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Days Here (2012)

Let's be Evil (2016)

Manic (2013)

The Mask (1994)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Natural (1984)

Ode to Joy (2019)

Open Range (2003)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Passage to Mars (2017)

Personal Shopper (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Rabid Dogs (2016)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Reno 911!: Miami : The Movie (2007)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Shelley (2016)

Sightseers (2013)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Soldier Boyz (1995)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Somewhere (2010)

Sorority Row (2009)

Space Jam (1996)

Stand by Me (1986)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

The Stepfather (2009)

Stonewall (2015)

Stray (2020)

Sunshine (2005)

Super Troopers (2002)

Sweet Virginia (2017)

Taffin (1988)

Take Every Wave (2017)

Take Shelter (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Terminator (1984)

They Came Together (2014)

Thunderheart (1992)

Timeline (2003)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Twisted (2004)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Unknown Girl (2017)

Walking Tall (1973)

Whip It (2009)

White Nights (1985)

William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Wolves (2017)

The misadventures of The Mighty Ones continue as they explore their backyard wonderland and learn more about the strange creatures they share it with. A flood forces the Mighty Ones to live as pirates searching for dry land, Rocksy dabbles in a home makeover, and Very Berry makes a new feathery “friend” who may or may not see her as food. These mighty little beings are relatively fearless, a little misguided and always have each others’ backs come snow, wind or any atmospheric phenomenon that threatens the yard they call home.

STRAY (2020)

STRAY explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, following three strays as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society. Zeytin, fiercely independent, embarks on adventures through the city at night; Nazar, nurturing and protective, easily befriends the humans around her; while Kartal, a shy puppy living on the outskirts of a construction site, finds companions in the security guards who care for her. The strays’ disparate lives intersect when they each form intimate bonds with a group of young Syrians with whom they share the streets. Director Elizabeth Lo’s award-winning film is a critical observation of human civilization through the unfamiliar gaze of dogs and a sensory voyage into new ways of seeing.

July 2

Summer of Soul (2021) (Hulu Original)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

SUMMER OF SOUL (2021) (Hulu Original)

In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was never seen and largely forgotten–until now. SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. SUMMER OF SOUL premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. Together with Disney’s new BIPOC creator initiative Onyx Collective, Searchlight Pictures will release it theatrically and it will also stream on Hulu.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC (2020)

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends!



July 3

Flower of Evil: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

I'll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

More Than Friends: Complete Season 1 (Subbed) (Viki)

Dreamcatcher (2021)

July 4

Leave no Trace (2018)

July 8

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

Murdoch Mysteries: Complete Season 13 (Acorn)

Papillon (2017)

My Wife and Kids: Complete Series (ABC)

20th Anniversary and Streaming Premiere!



Michael Kyle is a modern-day patriarch who rules his household with a unique parenting style. He teaches his children life lessons with his own brand of humorous wisdom. Janet, Michael's wife, maintains a fine balance between taking care of their home, building her career and trading punchlines with her husband. Their three children are high-school student Michael Jr. who is a regular recipient of his father's witty, disciplinary ways; their moody, adolescent daughter, Claire whose favorite hobby is asking Dad for money, and six-year-old Kady, who rarely lets Daddy have the last word.

July 9

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World... (2013)

Moffie (2021)



This Way Up: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, Living With Yourself; Quiz) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe; Military Wives). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, The Crown; Game of Thrones) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, Game of Thrones; Luther) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, Evil; The Brink)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood. It’s time for senior year!

BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR (2021)

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you BRIDESMAIDS (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR premieres on Hulu on July 9th!

MOFFIE (2021)

The year is 1981 and South Africa’s white minority government is embroiled in a conflict on the southern Angolan border. Like all white boys over the age of 16, Nicholas Van der Swart must complete two years of compulsory military service to defend the apartheid regime. The threat of communism and “die swart gevaar” (the so-called black danger) is at an all-time high. But that’s not the only danger Nicholas faces. He must survive the brutality of the army – something that becomes even more difficult when a connection is sparked between him and a fellow recruit.

July 10

47 Meters Down (2017)

July 12

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

Love Island UK: Season 7 Premiere (iTV)

A new group of singletons head to a villa to enjoy some fun and frolics in the sun. Who will win the heart of a fellow contestant and take home 50,000 pounds?

July 14

Cleopatra in Space: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

Cleopatra en el Espacio: Complete Season 1 (Peacock)

My All-American (2015)

July 15

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

20,000 Days on Earth (2014)

A Field In England (2013)

The Act of Killing (2012)

Amira & Sam (2014)

Borgman (2013)

Bullhead (2011)

Cheap Thrills (2013)

The Complex: Lockdown (2020)

The Congress (2013)

The Connection (2014)

Enforcement (2021)

Exit Plan (2021)

The Final Member (2014)

The FP (2011)

I Declare War (2012)

The Keeping Room (2014)

Men & Chicken (2015)

Mood Indigo (2013)

Pieta (2012)

R100 (2013)

Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made (2015)

Wrong (2012)

American Horror Stories: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Exclusively on FX on Hulu)

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story, and is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

July 16

McCartney 3,2,1: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

July 17

Horimiya: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

July 22

Olympic Dreams featuring Jonas Brothers: Special (NBC)

July 26

The Artist (2011)

July 29

THE RESORT (2021)

Lex is a writer obsessed with the paranormal. For her birthday, Lex’s three closest friends decide to take her on a surprise trip to an abandoned resort in Hawaii. The resort is the supposed haunt of an infamous ghost, The Half-Faced Girl, and Lex is determined to find her. When they arrive on the island, they find a massive, beautiful and eerily empty resort. Just as Lex decides that this was just an urban legend, her friends start to disappear one by one, leaving her at the mercy of the evil spirit.