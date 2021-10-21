What's Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are heading to Netflix this November in the new film Red Notice. Season 5 of Big Mouth arrives on Nov. 5. And like many other streaming services, Netflix is starting to add its holiday films into the mix this month, with new holiday originals and library classics dropping every week.

Here’s a trailer and full rundown of what’s in store for the month:

Nov. 1

The Claus Family (Netflix Film)

In this Netflix original from Belgium, when his grandfather suddenly falls ill, holiday-hating Jules learns of his family's magical legacy and realizes he's the only hope to save Christmas.

21 Jump Street (2012)

60 Days In Season 6

A River Runs Through It (1992)

Addams Family Values (1993)

American Gangster (2007)

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf (2011)

Angry Birds Season 4 - Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs Season 2

The Big Wedding (2013)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (2018)

First Knight (1995)

Forged in Fire Season 7

Gather (2020)

The General's Daughter (1999)

It Follows (2014)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind (2002)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Moneyball (2011)

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher (2021)

My Dad's Christmas Date (2020)

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Stripes (1981)

Tagged

Te Ata (2016)

Texas Rangers (2001)

Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis (Netflix Documentary)

In this animated documentary short, WWII vets reveal a secret U.S. military camp near Washington where Jewish soldiers hosted and interrogated Nazi POWs.

Ridley Jones Season 2

The museum magic continues for brave kid Ridley and her courageous crew with new friends, more risky missions and Ridley's quest for her Compass Eye!

Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall (Netflix Film)

In this western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.

Lords of Scam (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary traces the rise and crash of scammers who conned the EU carbon quota system and pocketed billions before turning on one another.

Nov. 4

Catching Killers (Netflix Documentary)

The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.

Nov. 5

A Cop Movie (Netflix Documentary)

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

Big Mouth Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Starting with “No Nut November” and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth season 5 takes on the theme of love & hate with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies). Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path. Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend. Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.

The Club (Netflix Series)

In 1955 Istanbul, a mother and daughter reunite after a 17-year separation. Based on a true story.

Glória (Netflix Series)

Spies, lies and secrets flourish in Glória do Ribatejo, 1968, as a privileged Radio Free Europe engineer plays all the angles of Cold War Portugal.

Love Hard (Netflix Film)

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet). Taking a leap of faith she jumps on a flight to surprise her crush for the holidays, only to discover that she's been catfished by Tag's childhood friend who is equally unlucky in love, Josh (Jimmy O. Yang). This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love. Love Hard also stars James Saito, Harry Shum Jr., Mikaela Hoover and Heather McMahan.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (Netflix Film)

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups and hilarity that arise from their long-distance marriage.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 (Netflix Series)

As a new generation of cartel leaders vie for power, journalists hunt for truth while government agents walk a thin line between justice and corruption.

The Unlikely Murderer (Netflix Series)

This series dramatizes how a man claiming to be a witness at the assassination of Swedish prime minister Olof Palme may have gotten away with murder.

We Couldn't Become Adults (Netflix Film)

Prodded by a friend request, a feckless 40-something recalls his past relationships from the '90s onward, looking for his vanished hopes and dreams.

Yara (Netflix Film)

A determined prosecutor becomes consumed with the case of a missing 13-year-old and goes to extreme lengths to get to the truth. Based on a real case.

Zero to Hero (Netflix Film)

Based on the true story of medal-winning Paralympian So Wa-wai, who navigated personal and physical struggles with the help of his mother.

Nov. 6

Arcane (Netflix Series)

Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions. New episodes weekly)

Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back (Netflix Film)

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

Nov. 9

Swap Shop (Netflix Series)

When the "Swap Shop" radio show shares the scoop on sweet deals, collectors of cars, comics, creepy clown statues and more listen with ears wide open.

Your Life Is a Joke (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Oliver Polak gets to know celebrities at some of their favorite spots before roasting them with good-natured stand-up sets.

Nov. 10

Animal (Netflix Documentary)

This immersive series follows the world's most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Gentefied Season 2 (Netflix Series)

As the Morales family rallies to fight Pop's deportation, cousins Ana, Chris and Erik face new challenges in their romantic and professional lives.

Passing (Netflix Film)

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the color line in 1929 New York.

Nov. 11

Love Never Lies (Netflix Series)

Six couples are subjected to an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality show where lies cost money and truth and trust come with a juicy cash prize.

Red Notice (Netflix Film)

An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead.

Nov. 12

Legacies Season 3 (new episodes)

Nov. 13

Arcane (New Episodes)

Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You

Nov. 15

America's Next Top Model Season 21

America's Next Top Model Season 22

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor Season 16

Nov. 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Netflix Family)

Join Johnny and Dukey on an epic interactive quest to find the perfect meatloaf — and save themselves from eating Dad's gross "garbage loaf" for dinner.

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Netflix Family)

Learn along with Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo as they make their way through a musical alphabet, from awesome A's to mighty M's and all the way to Z!

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow (Netflix Series)

An unlikely Christmas romance blossoms between a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist. But can they make it work despite their differences?

Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix Film)

In a mountainous region of Mexico where poppies abound, three girls take refuge in their friendship to cope with the trials brought on by a drug cartel.

The Queen of Flow Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Years after seeking vengeance, Yeimy lives a peaceful existence. But Charly's release from prison — and the return of an enemy — change everything.

Supergirl Season 6 (new episodes)

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Netflix Series)

A cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo-for-a-conscience reflect on his path in life and unrequited love as he and his friends travel outside the city.

Tiger King 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Didn’t think there could possibly be any more twists and turns to this story? Oh, ye of little faith. Tiger King returns with a second season that digs further into the mysteries and personas that captivated audiences and launched the careers of a thousand armchair detectives.

Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (Netflix Comedy)

Mexican comic Carlos Ballarta is back, and this time he's using his sharp black humor to challenge cultural and religious views from Latin America.

Dogs in Space (Netflix Family)

In the not-so-distant future, Earth’s scientists send a fleet of genetically enhanced dogs to explore the galaxy in search of a new planet to call home.

Lead Me Home (Netflix Documentary)

Fighting just to survive, California's homeless population suffers as housing costs soar, pushing more of the disadvantaged onto the streets.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix Film)

When a priceless relic is stolen, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens) and Princess Stacy (Vanessa Hudgens) enlist the help of Margaret’s audacious look-alike cousin Fiona (Vanessa Hudgens) who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it ... rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas (Netflix Series)

Blown Away is cranking up the heat for a spectacular holiday showdown! ’Tis the season for redemption as five fan favorites return to the hot shop to compete in a series of Christmas-themed challenges in the quest to become The Best in Holiday Blow. In the spirit of giving, the winner will not only receive a $10,000 cash prize, but an additional $10,000 will also be donated to their charity of choice.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix Series)

A ragtag crew of bounty hunters chases down the galaxy's most dangerous criminals. They'll save the world ... for the right price. A live-action series.

Dhamaka (Netflix Film)

When a cynical ex-TV news anchor gets an alarming call on his radio show, he sees a chance for a career comeback — but it may cost him his conscience.

Extinct (Netflix Family)

Two cute, fuzzy creatures accidentally time-travel to the future ... where they're extinct! Can this doughnut-shaped duo save their species?

Hellbound (Netflix Series)

Unearthly beings deliver bloody condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice.

Love Me Instead (Netflix Film)

Mehmet Ada Oztekin directs this family drama centered around the bittersweet reunion between a father and daughter.

The Mind, Explained Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Our minds are capable of great things, but they can also undermine our best intentions. Delve into the science behind creativity, brainwashing and more.

Procession (Netflix Documentary)

Six men who were sexually abused by Catholic clergy as boys find empowerment by creating short films inspired by their trauma.

tick, tick...BOOM! (Netflix Film)

On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.

Nov. 20

Arcane (New Episodes)

New World (Netflix Series)

In this reality show, six celebs strategize and sabotage to earn virtual currency they can cash in on the final day of their stay on a utopian island.

Nov. 22

Outlaws (Netflix Film)

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

Vita & Virginia (2018)

Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

After a calamitous battle fractures Eternia, Teela and an unlikely alliance must prevent the end of the Universe in this sequel to the ’80s classic.

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Netflix Documentary)

A small-town fender-bender leads to a staggering story of injustice in this documentary series from the makers of Presumed Guilty.

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (Netflix Family)

Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday — Freezie Day — and says it is all about the food! Steve invites himself — and all their friends from the grocery store — over to celebrate, but Waffles and Mochi have nothing to feed their guests at this impromptu party. Mochi ventures out on MagiCart to gather food for the party while Waffles distracts the guests at home. Hijinks ensue (along with trips to Norway and Hawaii!). In the end, Waffles and Mochi learn that holiday traditions are about much more than food — they're about being together and making memories with the people you love.

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix Film)

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible. Adapted from the bestselling book by Matt Haig.

Bruised (Netflix Film)

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

Robin Robin (Netflix Family)

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent. Robin sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse — but ends up discovering who she really is.

Selling Sunset Season 4 (Netflix Series)

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

True Story (Netflix Series)

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he's built.

Nov. 25

F is for Family Season 5 (Netflix Series)

The raunchy and nostalgic animated comedy returns for a fifth season.

Super Crooks (Netflix Series)

Johnny Bolt recruits a group of ragtag supervillains for one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss. What can go wrong?

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas (Netflix Film)

Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Netflix Documentary)

After Birgit Meier vanishes in 1989, police missteps plague the case for years. But her brother never wavers in his painstaking quest to find the truth.

Green Snake (Netflix Film)

A woman goes to extremes to rescue her sister. From director Amp Wong.

Light the Night (Netflix Series)

In Taipei's Red-Light District of the ‘80s, mama-san Rose and the hostess ladies of a popular night club navigate love — and struggles.

School of Chocolate (Netflix Series)

Eight top pastry and chocolate professionals are coming to School of Chocolate to take their skills and careers to the next level. Their teacher is world-renowned chocolatier, Amaury Guichon, known globally for creating mind-blowing chocolate showpieces and unbelievable pastries. One lucky student who manages to prove themselves "Best in Class" after eight episodes will win a prize package that includes a career-changing opportunity.

Spoiled Brats (Netflix Film)

Three spoiled siblings are forced to earn their livings after their wealthy and well-meaning father pretends he's lost everything to teach them a lesson.

Nov. 28

Elves (Netflix Series)

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travel to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be … elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family and pure survival.

Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (Netflix Documentary)

Climber Nims Purja leads a team of Sherpas with a goal to climb all 14 of the peaks over 8,000 meters in seven months, shattering the record of seven years.

Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (Netflix Family)

Charlie changes classic tales using different shapes, and he needs your help. Visit a fairytale salon, a mermaid ball and even outer space!

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Netflix Family)

In these winter-themed episodes, we meet Charlie’s new friend Yetilda D. Yeti, who pairs up with Charlie for some stompy snowy adventures!

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (Netflix Family)

Charlie Cupid tries to spread love around Colorforms City in a special musical episode.

Coming Home in the Dark (2021)

More the Merrier (Netflix Film)

A comedy about sexual self-discovery, directed and co-written by Paco Caballero (Cites).

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix Film)

Were George Mallory and his companion Andrew Irvine the first men to scale Everest on June 8, 1924? Only the little Kodak camera they took with them might reveal the truth. In Kathmandu, 70 years later, a young Japanese reporter named Fukamachi recognizes the camera in the hands of the mysterious Habu Jôji, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the summit of the gods.