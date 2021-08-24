What's Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Netflix has a pretty solid lineup of new titles arriving in September. During the month we’ll get new seasons of both Sex Education and Money Heist, as well as the final episodes ever of Lucifer.

September also brings with it some brand new episode of backing-fail show Nailed It!, as well as Too Hot to Handle Latino, and Season 4 of Dear White People.

Here’s the full rundown of what to expect in September:

September 1

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 2

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Q-Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 3

Money Heist: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 7

UNTOLD: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8

JJ + E — NETFLIX FILM

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

Lucifer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 14

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FILM

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 15

Too Hot to Handle Latino — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 17

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 22

Dear White People: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM

September 24

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Little Pony: New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 28

Aba Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 29

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM