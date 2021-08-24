What's Coming to Netflix in September 2021
By Emily Price
The final episodes of Lucifer arrive this month!
Netflix has a pretty solid lineup of new titles arriving in September. During the month we’ll get new seasons of both Sex Education and Money Heist, as well as the final episodes ever of Lucifer.
September also brings with it some brand new episode of backing-fail show Nailed It!, as well as Too Hot to Handle Latino, and Season 4 of Dear White People.
Here’s the full rundown of what to expect in September:
September 1
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 2
Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
Q-Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 3
Money Heist: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 7
UNTOLD: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
JJ + E — NETFLIX FILM
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10
Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kate — NETFLIX FILM
Prey — NETFLIX FILM
Lucifer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 14
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FILM
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 15
Too Hot to Handle Latino — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 17
Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 22
Dear White People: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM
September 24
Midnight Mass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Little Pony: New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 28
Aba Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 29
Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM
