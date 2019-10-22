What's new on HBO in November 2019

We're still living in a post- Game of Thrones world. But that void is about to maybe, must maybe, get filled a good bit with His Dark Materials , which premieres Nov. 4 on HBO. The gist? We'll just let HBO explain:

Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

Even if you've yet to be exposed to this one, you no doubt know the players.

Other series regulars include: Ruth Wilson (Golden Globe winner for "The Affair") as Mrs. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony Award winner for "Hamilton") as Lee Scoresby, James McAvoy (Golden Globe nominee for "Atonement") as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (HBO's "The Wire" and "Treme") as The Master of Jordan College, James Cosmo as Farder Coram and Anne-Marie Duff as Ma Costa, with Will Keen as Father MacPhail and Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal.

So get ready for this one, folks. And then peep what else is headed to HBO this November.

Theatrical Premieres

Head Full of Honey, 2018 (11/2)

Look Away, 2019 (11/4)

Blindspotting, 2018 (11/1)

The Kid Who Would Be King, 2019 (11/9)

Little, 2019 (11/16)

Us, 2019 (11/23)

Shazam!, 2019 (11/30)

Series Premieres

His Dark Materials, Series Premiere (11/4)

Santos Dumont, Series Premiere (11/11)

Sesame Street, Season 50 Premiere (11/16)

Series Finales

Axios, Season 2 Finale (11/10)

Catherine the Great, Miniseries Finale (11/11)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17 Finale (11/16)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Finale (11/18)

Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Finale (11/18)

Room 104, Season 3 Finale (11/29)

Original Programming

Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White (11/1)

Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)

The Apollo (11/6)

Very Ralph (11/12)

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)

Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)

Estrenos

Message Erased, 2019 (11/1)

Sobredosis de amor (AKA Roommates), 2019 (11/1)

Pajaros de Verano (AKA Birds of Passage), 2019 (11/8)

Papi Chulo, 2019 (11/15)

2018 HBOAccess Pilots

Halfway (11/1)

Unimundo 45 (11/1)

Sterling (11/1)

Starting November 1

Big, 1988

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Chocolat, 2000

The Condemned, 2009

The Condemned 2, 2019

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011

The Darjeeling Limited, 2007

The Darkness, 2016

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Flawless, 1999

For Love of the Game, 1999

Forget Paris, 1995

Hope Floats, 1998

Indignation, 2016

Jingle All the Way (Director's Cut), 1996

King Arthur (Director's Cut), 2004

Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007

Nine Months, 1995

Pan, 2015

Reversal of Fortune, 1990

The Town, 2010

True Lies, 1994

Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster, 1997

Ending November 30