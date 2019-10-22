What's new on HBO in November 2019
The wait is over for His Dark Materials
We're still living in a post- Game of Thrones world. But that void is about to maybe, must maybe, get filled a good bit with His Dark Materials , which premieres Nov. 4 on HBO. The gist? We'll just let HBO explain:
Adapting Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.
Even if you've yet to be exposed to this one, you no doubt know the players.
Other series regulars include: Ruth Wilson (Golden Globe winner for "The Affair") as Mrs. Coulter, Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tony Award winner for "Hamilton") as Lee Scoresby, James McAvoy (Golden Globe nominee for "Atonement") as Lord Asriel, Clarke Peters (HBO's "The Wire" and "Treme") as The Master of Jordan College, James Cosmo as Farder Coram and Anne-Marie Duff as Ma Costa, with Will Keen as Father MacPhail and Ariyon Bakare as Lord Boreal.
So get ready for this one, folks. And then peep what else is headed to HBO this November.
Theatrical Premieres
- Head Full of Honey, 2018 (11/2)
- Look Away, 2019 (11/4)
- Blindspotting, 2018 (11/1)
- The Kid Who Would Be King, 2019 (11/9)
- Little, 2019 (11/16)
- Us, 2019 (11/23)
- Shazam!, 2019 (11/30)
Series Premieres
- His Dark Materials, Series Premiere (11/4)
- Santos Dumont, Series Premiere (11/11)
- Sesame Street, Season 50 Premiere (11/16)
Series Finales
- Axios, Season 2 Finale (11/10)
- Catherine the Great, Miniseries Finale (11/11)
- Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 17 Finale (11/16)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 6 Finale (11/18)
- Chumel Con Chumel Torres, Season 4 Finale (11/18)
- Room 104, Season 3 Finale (11/29)
Original Programming
- Entre Nos: Erik Rivera: Super White (11/1)
- Daniel Sloss: X (11/2)
- The Apollo (11/6)
- Very Ralph (11/12)
- Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration (11/9)
- Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops (11/19)
- Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (11/26)
Estrenos
- Message Erased, 2019 (11/1)
- Sobredosis de amor (AKA Roommates), 2019 (11/1)
- Pajaros de Verano (AKA Birds of Passage), 2019 (11/8)
- Papi Chulo, 2019 (11/15)
2018 HBOAccess Pilots
- Halfway (11/1)
- Unimundo 45 (11/1)
- Sterling (11/1)
Starting November 1
- Big, 1988
- Bruce Almighty, 2003
- Chocolat, 2000
- The Condemned, 2009
- The Condemned 2, 2019
- Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011
- The Darjeeling Limited, 2007
- The Darkness, 2016
- The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
- Flawless, 1999
- For Love of the Game, 1999
- Forget Paris, 1995
- Hope Floats, 1998
- Indignation, 2016
- Jingle All the Way (Director's Cut), 1996
- King Arthur (Director's Cut), 2004
- Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007
- Nine Months, 1995
- Pan, 2015
- Reversal of Fortune, 1990
- The Town, 2010
- True Lies, 1994
- Wes Craven Presents Wishmaster, 1997
Ending November 30
- Blackkklansman, 2018
- Breakin' All the Rules, 2004
- Captivity, 2007
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018
- Darkman, 1990
- Darkman II: The Return of Durant, 1996
- Darkman III: Die Darkman Die, 1996
- The Darkest Minds, 2018
- Deja Vu, 2006
- The Diary of Anne Frank, 1959
- Disclosure, 1994
- Hop, 2011
- Insidious: The Last Key, 2018
- Legend, 2015
- Lions For Lambs, 2007
- The Lost Boys, 1987
- Macgruber (Extended Version), 2010
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, 2018
- Manhattan Night, 2019
- My Friend Dahmer, 2017
- Paper Heart, 2009
- Paycheck, 2003
- Peter Pan, 2003
- Pride, 2007
- Ramona and Beezus, 2010
- Robin Hood, 2010
- Steve Jobs, 2015
- Stratton, 2016
