What's new on Hulu in April 2021

This month on Hulu, we’re getting a ton of new library titles including 28 Days Later, The Color Purple, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

The month kicks off with a new Hulu Original movie detailing the rise and fall of WeWork. Hulu Original The Standard, which looks at an endurance event for special forces troops, arrives on April 9, and Handmaid’s Tale returns with season 4 at the end of the month.

Here’s the full rundown of what’s in store:

April 1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato's Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil's Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher's Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

April 2

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN : Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN is a feature documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the biggest corporate flameouts and venture capitalist bubbles in recent years - the story of WeWork, and its hippie-messianic leader Adam Neumann. Utilizing interviews with journalists, experts, high-ranking former employees, and former WeWork members, WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN takes a look at the community-centric, people-first ideal that sent the little co-working venture sky-rocketing into unicorn investment territory, and then investigates what was really going on behind the scenes.

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody's: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

April 3

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

April 5

Girl (2020)

April 7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

April 9

THE STANDARD (2020)

Ten special forces combat veterans and forty civilians converge on Jacksonville Beach, for what is considered to be the toughest endurance event in the world. At 48+ hours and 80+ miles, the pass rate for participants is less than 2%. Inspired by Special Forces training, the event is not only a way to test one’s mettle, but it’s also an attempt to bridge the military-civilian divide. It is a roller coaster of emotions for both the candidates and the cadre.

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

April 10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

April 12

SPONTANEOUS (2020)

Get ready for the most outrageous coming-of-age love story about growing up…and blowing up! When students in their high school begin inexplicably exploding (literally…), seniors Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, Mara and Dylan discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today!

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

April 16

FLY LIKE A GIRL (2020)

FLY LIKE A GIRL is more than just a film. It’s a movement of young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation, a field currently dominated by men. Hearing first-hand stories from girls and women who dared to aim higher. From a lego-loving young girl who includes female pilots in her toy airplanes, to a courageous woman who helped lead shuttle missions to space, FLY LIKE A GIRL shows us that women are in charge of their own destiny.

SONGBIRD (2020)

In the terrifying thriller SONGBIRD, the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression. Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.

April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

April 20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods twenty-five years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.

April 21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

From executive producer Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

April 22

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

This revealing series follows Greta as she steps from behind the podium and onto the front lines. Over the course of the three episodes, Greta explores the science as she travels to extraordinary locations across the globe, meeting leading climate scientists, witnessing first hand the consequences of climate change and confronting the complexity of what is required to make change happen. She travels from the burning tar sands of the Canadian oil industry to the coal mines of Europe and the melting glaciers of the U.S.—places where the impact of a changing climate is glaringly obvious, both for the planet and for the inevitable human costs—making clear the reasons why scientists call for action to be taken. The series also hears from a range of academics, economists and experts, further exploring the climate change science Greta encounters on the ground.

April 25

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME (2021)

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with WILD MOUNTAIN THYME. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony Reilly's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.