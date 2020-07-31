What's new on Netflix in August 2020

When it comes to what's new on Netflix in August, everything old is new again. Rob Schneider — yes, that Rob Schneider — is back with a new comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. If you're expecting the actor and former Saturday Night Live regular to just sort of waltz back with some benign piece of nostalgia, better think again.

There's also Connected, on Aug. 2, in which science reporter and host Latif Nasser hops around the globe to take a look at the surprising ways in which we're all connected. (And that leads nicely into the Aug. 3 Netflix documentary Immigration Nation.)

And that's just for starters. Read on for the full list of what's headed our way on Netflix in August.

Coming to Netflix sometime in August 2020

ARASHI's Diary — Voyage: Episode 11 (Netflix Documentary): Anticipating a break in their activity and wanting to expand into the United States, the ARASHI members and their team create the perfect theme: "Turning up."

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 1, 2020

Super Monsters: The New Class (Netflix Family): New adventures, new friends! The Super Monsters welcome a new class of pint-sized preschoolers to Pitchfork Pines. Meet Olive, Rocky, Sami and Zane!

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 2, 2020

Almost Love

Connected (Netflix Documentary): In Netflix’s new documentary series Connected, science reporter and host Latif Nasser hopscotches around the planet to tease out the subtle and surprising ways that we are all inextricably linked to one another and our world. He discovers how everything from the air we breathe, the selfies we post, and even the poop we poop can be traced back to catastrophic shipwrecks, fraudulent elections, and even distant galaxies. From the microscopic to the telescopic to the kaleidoscopic, this show will make you see the world around you in a whole new way.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 3, 2020

Immigration Nation (Netflix Documentary): This documentary series offers a unique and nuanced view of the ongoing struggles in America's broken immigration system.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 4, 2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp (Netflix Family): Cory's spending the summer at Camp Friendship with his best friend, Freddie. But jealousy flares when Freddie brings his cousin Rosie along for the ride.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave (Netflix Family): As summer returns to Malibu, Team Flounder takes to the beach to host — and unexpectedly compete in — the International Beachmaster Competition.

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab (Netflix Original): Factual television series which explores topics related to science and history, hosted by Felipe Castanhari.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning (Netflix Comedy Special): Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 5, 2020

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood (Netflix Documentary): Intolerable, incomparable or both? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka's controversial legacy is examined in this in-depth documentary.

World's Most Wanted (Netflix Documentary): Heinous criminals have avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. This docuseries profiles five of the world’s most wanted.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 6, 2020

The Rain: Season 3 (Netflix Original): Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds about how to save humanity.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods (Netflix Anime): With Camelot now the stronghold of the Ten Commandments, the Seven Deadly Sins assemble once more to liberate all of Britannia from the Demon Clan.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 7, 2020

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 (Netflix Original): When the Bárbara de Braganza sets sail from Argentina to Mexico, Eva joins a mission to root out a scientist harboring a fatal virus on board.

Berlin, Berlin (Netflix Film): In this cinematic sequel to the hit TV series, Lolle has moved on from Sven and is about to marry her friend Hart – until Sven disrupts her plans.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (Netflix Family): The Magic School Bus kids blast into space and onto the International Space Station, only to find themselves on the run from a giant tardigrade!

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The fondant flows and frosting fiascos abound as home bakers try to recreate cakes shaped like armadillos, aliens and Elvis for a tasty cash prize.

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 (Netflix Family): The quest for sacred scrolls continues for the Monkey King and friends. But in a world of demons, gods and magic, everything comes at a cost.

Selling Sunset: Season 3 (Netflix Original): Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup.

Sing On! Germany (Netflix Original): In this karaoke competition hosted by Palina Rojinski, contestants must hit the right note for a chance to win up to 30,000 euros.

Tiny Creatures (Netflix Original): Little animals embark on big adventures across the U.S. in a dramatic nature series that explores their hidden worlds and epic survival stories. Narrated by Mike Colter.Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Family): Merlin’s young apprentice mixes with characters from Trollhunters and 3Below in the final chapter of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Word Party Songs (Netflix Family): Turn up the music, put on your dancing shoes! Bailey, Franny, Kip, Lulu and Tilly want you to sing along to this colorful collection of music videos.

Work It (Netflix Film): When Quinn Ackermann’s admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 8, 2020

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 10, 2020

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Netflix Original): Worlds collide in this special event featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos and stories of spirited competition from four different comedy series.

Nightcrawler

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 11, 2020

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (Netflix Comedy Special): Actor, director, screenwriter, and comedian Rob Schneider's first Netflix original comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. Ending with a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King, Rob talks about potty training his young daughters and his own pig potential.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 12, 2020

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well (Netflix Documentary): This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do these wellness trends live up to the promises?

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 13, 2020

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl (Netflix Film): A teen girl is drawn to her cousin’s hedonistic lifestyle when they spend the summer together in Cannes as she learns about herself and her own values.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 14, 2020

3%: Season 4 (Netflix Original): This dystopian thriller returns for another season.

El robo del siglo (Netflix Original): Based on the 1994 robbery of US$33 million from Colombia's central bank, which turned the country upside down. Starring Andrés Parra, Christian Tappan.

Fearless (Netflix Film): A teenage boy must babysit a trio of alien superhero babies, who escaped from their day care, until their Dad can get to Earth.

Glow Up: Season 2 (Netflix Original): A new set of hopefuls must step it up and come with supreme technique and fierce creativity in hopes of being named the next makeup star.

Project Power (Netflix Film): When a pill that gives its users unpredictable superpowers for five minutes hits the streets of New Orleans, a teenage dealer and a local cop must team with an ex-soldier to take down the group responsible for its creation.

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (Netflix Family): The Octonauts embark on an underwater adventure, navigating a set of challenging caves to help a small octopus friend return home to the Caribbean Sea.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Netflix Original): Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite Southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 15, 2020

Rita: Season 5 (Netflix Original): The demands of running a school strain Hjørdis's relationships with Rita and Uffe. An old flame re-enters Rita's life. A heartbroken Jeppe returns home.

Stranger: Season 2 (Netflix Original): In the midst of a power clash between prosecutors and police, Si-mok and Yeo-jin uncover murky secrets as they pursue a labyrinth of intertwined cases.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 16, 2020

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 17, 2020

Crazy Awesome Teachers (Netflix Film): A ragtag bunch of teachers and students team up to take back the money that a dangerous gangster stole from them.

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 (Netflix Family): The video game monster hunters are back for another season.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 19, 2020

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind (Netflix Film): Alicia, a desperate mother, will do everything possible to prevent her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife's attempted murder.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Netflix Original): Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allison, are a Nashville power couple living large — but things aren’t always so successful at home.

High Score (Netflix Documentary): This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gaming, a time rife with competition, innovation and flat-out fun.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 20, 2020

Biohackers (Netflix Original): Mia goes to medical school to get close to a professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and gets tangled in the world of biohacking.

Good Kisser

Great Pretender (Netflix Anime): Supposedly Japan's greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (Netflix Film): A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 21, 2020

Alien TV (Netflix Family): Mixing computer animation and live action, this silly kids series follows aliens who come to Earth to investigate human life.

Fuego negro (Netflix Film): A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious hotel and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Hoops (Netflix Original): A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is sure he'll hit the big leagues if he can only turn his terrible team around. Hey, good luck with that.

Lucifer: Season 5 (Netflix Original): Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 (Netflix Original): Mike keeps buying cars quicker than he can restore him, Avery and Connor visit the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a personal project.

The Sleepover (Netflix Film): Two siblings discover their mom is a former thief in witness protection and they must team up to rescue her after she is kidnapped and forced to pull one last job.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 23, 2020

Septembers of Shiraz

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 25, 2020

Emily's Wonder Lab (Netflix Family): In this live-action series, host Emily Calandrelli makes STEAM fun with science experiments, activities and demonstrations that will blow your mind!

Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The teen shoplifters are back for another season.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 26, 2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Netflix Original): Lovely pianist Gurara hits rock bottom when she meets the rough and mysterious Fritta Sunwoojun. Can Fritta bring Gurara back to life?

La venganza de Analía (Netflix Original): Analia Guerrero decides to take revenge against her mother's murderer, a prominent corrupt politician who's running for president of Colombia.

Million Dollar Beach House (Netflix Original): In the swanky, exclusive Hamptons in New York, the driven real estate agents of Nest Seekers chase multimillion-dollar deals.

Rising Phoenix (Netflix Documentary): Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 27, 2020

Aggretsuko: Season 3 (Netflix Anime): Retsuko the Red Panda and her death metal karaoke return for another season.

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 28, 2020

All Together Now (Netflix Film): Amber refuses to sweat the bad stuff — until a tragedy threatens her optimism and her way of life. Can Amber continue to be the princess of hope?

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (Netflix Original): Thirty years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Johnny's rivalry with Daniel reignites. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles.

I AM A KILLER: Released (Netflix Original): In this crime docuseries spinoff, a convict is paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder. Then he makes a stunning confession.

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins (Netflix Film): Cops (Javier Rey, Antonio Resines) join comic book and cosplay geeks (Brays Efe, Verónica Echegui) to nab a killer re-creating superhero origin stories.

Coming to Netflix on Aug. 31, 2020

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 1, 2020

Skins: Vol. 1-7

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 3, 2020

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 7, 2020

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 14, 2020

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 18, 2020

The Incident

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 19, 2020

Some Kind of Beautiful

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 20, 2020

Bad Rap

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 21, 2020

Just Go With It

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 23, 2020

Fanatic

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 25, 2020

Blue Is the Warmest Color

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 28, 2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

What's leaving Netflix on Aug. 31, 2020

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day