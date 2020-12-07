What’s On TV Christmas bumper issue cover revealed as copies hit the shops!
The famous Christmas issue will go on sale on Tuesday 8th December - it may be available earlier in some places
Packed full of all your favourite telly, What’s On TV’s festive issue gives you an easy-to-use 14-day TV guide to all the top shows coming your way this Christmas! That’s an amazing eight pages of TV listings for each day to ensure you don’t miss a thing!
Crafted with love and an army of dedicated elves, we bring you a festive round up of all the top Soap stories, an unmissable family film guide and a magazine stuffed full of all the entertainment shows, comedies and dramas that will be gracing your TV screens. Below is the exciting Christmas cover...
Remember, the What's On TV Christmas issue will this year go on sale on Tuesday 8th December 2020
What’s On TV has Christmas all wrapped up! It’s a cracker and your ultimate Christmas TV Guide!
Make sure you have an extra special Christmas and buy a copy of Britain’s favourite festive TV guide, on sale Tuesday 8th December and may be available in some shops earlier!
Don't miss all these great shows this Christmas
What’s On TV’s festive bumper issue will have features on all the top telly on this Christmas. Highlights include a new Doctor Who, an All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special and a Call the Midwife Christmas special.
David is a Senior Digital Content Editor with over 15 years experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest soap spoilers and television news for Whatsontv.
Before working for Whatsontv, David spent many years on TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. David started out as a writer on TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.