What's on TV for Friday, Feb. 4

The Opening Ceremony begins the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Night three of Celebrity Big Brother 2022 's premiere

The NHL's best show off their skills

Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics officially get underway with the Opening Ceremony, including the Parade of Nations, lighting of the Olympic flame and performances from the host nation.

Watch the Opening Ceremony on NBC either live at 6:30 a.m. ET or again at 8 p.m. ET.

Celebrity Big Brother

Premiere week of Celebrity Big Brother continues with a two-hour episode that will reveal what the Gala Gift is and likely kick out the first houseguest.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

NHL All-Star Skills Competition

The many of the best players in the NHL will compete in the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition, where they will determine who is the fastest skater, who has the hardest shot and other fun skill showcases.

Watch the NHL All-Stars Skills Competition on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Beans

Inspired by true events, Beans is about a Mohawk girl on the cusp of adolescence who must grow up fast and become her own kind of warrior during the armed stand-off known as the 1990 Oka Crisis.

Watch Beans anytime on Hulu.

Through My Window

Raquel's longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family's objections.

Watch Through My Window anytime on Netflix.

Sweet Magnolias

Sweet Magnolias returns for season 2 today. Together, the Magnolias work through new relationships, old wounds, and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.

Watch Sweet Magnolias anytime on Netflix,