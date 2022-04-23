What's on TV for Saturday, April 23

Top picks tonight

NBA playoffs

First round action of the NBA playoffs continue with a full slate of games on Saturday. Here are all the matchups and when and where to watch them:

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors, 2 pm ET/11 am PT on TNT

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT on TNT

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on ESPN

The Batman

One of 2022's biggest movies so far makes its cable debut, as The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano debuts on HBO (the movie is also currently streaming on HBO Max).

Watch The Batman at 8 pm ET/PT on HBO.

Heartstopper

Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series.

Watch Heartstopper anytime on Netflix.

NHL hockey

We've got an Original Six matchup as the New York Rangers and Boston Bruins take to the ice for some Saturday afternoon hockey.

Watch Rangers vs Bruins at 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT on ABC

The Lion King

Remember the Wonderful World of Disney weekly movies? Well it's back this week and showing one of Disney's all-time classics, The Lion King (1994). Perfect chance to make it a family movie night.

Captive Audience

This is the story of how a story gets told, and how the media’s magnifying glass impacts the characters caught in the narrative. Siblings Ashley and Steven Stayner Jr. never knew their famous father Steven, the child victim of a shocking California kidnapping, who tragically died in an accident when they were young. In 1972, 7-year-old Steven went to school — and never came home. His mother Kay struggles to keep the media interested in the case and to hold her family together. Then, after seven years, a miracle: Steven returns. The media can’t get enough of the story and frantically descend on the Stayner home — but this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.

Watch Captive Audience anytime on Hulu.