What's on TV for Sunday, Feb. 20

Top Picks Tonight

The Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

"The Great American Race," the Daytona 500

Broadcast debut of the Oscar-nominated documentary Summer of Soul

2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics conclude with the closing ceremony from Beijing National Stadium.

Watch the Closing Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Daytona 500

The 2022 NASCAR season gets underway with its signature race, the Daytona 500.

Watch the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Summer of Soul

In summer 1969, 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten – until now, when ABC airs a documentary showing some of it for the first time.

Watch Summer of Soul at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

NBA All-Star Game

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game tips off, with Team Durant taking on Team LeBron from Cleveland.

Watch the NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

Celebrity Big Brother

There's just three episodes left to decide who wins this season of Celebrity Big Brother, don't miss a moment.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The Walking Dead

Part two of The Walking Dead's final season begins. Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety.

Watch The Walking Dead at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.