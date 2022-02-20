What's on TV for Sunday, Feb. 20
Top Picks Tonight
- The Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
- "The Great American Race," the Daytona 500
- Broadcast debut of the Oscar-nominated documentary Summer of Soul
2022 Winter Olympics
The Winter Olympics conclude with the closing ceremony from Beijing National Stadium.
Watch the Closing Ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
The Daytona 500
The 2022 NASCAR season gets underway with its signature race, the Daytona 500.
Watch the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox.
Summer of Soul
In summer 1969, 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was largely forgotten – until now, when ABC airs a documentary showing some of it for the first time.
Watch Summer of Soul at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
NBA All-Star Game
The 2022 NBA All-Star Game tips off, with Team Durant taking on Team LeBron from Cleveland.
Watch the NBA All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.
Celebrity Big Brother
There's just three episodes left to decide who wins this season of Celebrity Big Brother, don't miss a moment.
Watch Celebrity Big Brother at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
The Walking Dead
Part two of The Walking Dead's final season begins. Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety.
Watch The Walking Dead at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.
